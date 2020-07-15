Quanergy New 3D LiDAR People Counter Delivers 98% Accuracy, Far Superior to Camera-Based Systems

Delivers industry-leading people counting accuracy under any lighting conditions, its performance unaffected by shadows

New QORTEX SensorFusion™ enables accurate people counting across virtually any openings

S3-2 CMOS solid state LiDAR sensor provides unmatched reliability with over 10 years MTBF

LiDAR Solution Automates Social Distancing Guidelines in Retail, Enterprises, Public Transportation, Outdoor Venues

Technology can also automate a broad range of industrial and smart city applications, such as containers, crates, and vehicle counting

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3Dlidarintegrationwithgentec--Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart perception solutions, today unveiled a new generation QORTEX People Counter solution delivering over 98% accuracy from pitch dark or indoor to very bright lighting conditions in full sun light. QORTEX People Counter provides superior detection accuracy compared to traditional camera-based solutions and, as an integral part of Quanergy’s Flow Management™ platform, it is ideal for outdoor smart space applications.

By accurately and anonymously capturing individual movements, QORTEX People Counter provides powerful insights about the flow and number of people in retail stores, public transportation centers, stadiums, venues, and more.

Retail Management

Retail stores can now perform accurate counting of people to manage store capacity for social distancing. In addition, they are able to more easily determine employee staffing and resource management as well as increase conversion rate by accurately measuring crowd size and customer footfall. The new version of QORTEX People Counter offers integration with Genetec Occupancy Management Package so retail can maintain maximum occupancy in their shops and businesses can manage shared workspaces occupancy.

“Around the world, occupancy management is a top priority for businesses and public agencies to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission as they reopen,” said Christian Chenard-Lemire, Intelligent Mobility Leader at Genetec. "Our all-in-one occupancy management package integrated with Quanergy’s LiDAR-based S3-2 QORTEX People Counter solution provides high accuracy in counting and measuring population density in an area. This gives safety and security operators the information they need to quickly take action in compliance with occupancy guidelines and help ensure customer health and safety.”

Public Transportation

QORTEX People Counter automates the counting of passengers in public transportation to maintain maximum capacity for social distancing management. Its S3-2 CMOS solid state sensor technology provides unmatched reliability in high vibration locations such as at the doors of trains, metros and buses, enabling officials to more accurately count the number of people entering or exiting the vehicles thus helping provide safe rides.

Stadium & Outdoor Venues

QORTEX People Counter operates in any lighting conditions, both indoor and outdoor, so operations professional can count large crowds while guaranteeing privacy, to control access to common areas and benefit from more efficient staff resource management.

“As sports stadiums, retail stores and public transportation move towards re-opening their doors and welcome back fans and shoppers, their ability to monitor and analyze crowd density and identify situations that will require immediate actions is paramount in the wake today’s COVID-19 pandemic,” said Enzo Signore, Chief Marketing Officer at Quanergy. “The release of our new People Counter solution offers such a solution, incorporating LiDAR and advanced perception software to provide accurate, actionable data for management of people and crowd flows in smart buildings and commercial retail locations.”

The enhanced QORTEX People Counter S3-2NSO-H60 solution provides the following new benefits:

Full Outdoor Operations

The QORTEX People Counter provides unmatched and constant people counting accuracy irrespective of the environmental lighting conditions. The new version allows smart spaces to use the solution indoors as well as outdoors at night or in very bright lighting conditions, up to 80,000 lux. Also, its performance is unaffected by shadows or other variable lighting conditions that impact the performance of traditional camera-systems, and therefore it provides highly accurate and reliable measurement throughout the day.

Covering Openings of Virtually Any Width

The new QORTEX SensorFusion™ functionality accurately fuses data from up to 8 sensors to cover openings and doors of virtually any width.

Zero PII Risk

The patent-pending QORTEX People Counter’ sophisticated perception software doesn’t use facial recognition technology nor requires the storing of any Personally Identifiable Information, and therefore poses zero PII risk to protects individual privacy.

Unmatched Reliability

The QORTEX People Counter S3-2 CMOS solid state sensor provides unique electronic beam steering without any moving parts, thus offering immunity to vibration and over 100,000 hours MTBF, or over 10 years.

The S3-2 and perception software technology can also be adapted to automate a broad range of additional industrial and smart city applications, such as containers, crates, vehicle counting, etc.

As part of the Quanergy Flow Management™ platform, it can be combined with not only the current M8 mid-range version, but also the new MQ-8 long-range solution also announced today, to provide end-to-end flow management solutions across entire airports, malls, stadiums, factories, datacenters and corporate buildings. The QORTEX People Counter solution is immediately available. To request more information, contact sales@quanery.com.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers a high-performance AI-powered LiDAR platform designed to accelerate the automation of key business processes to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety of our 3D world. By providing actionable insights to organizations across major industries including, mapping, security, smart cities and smart spaces, industrial automation and transportation, Quanergy is enabling its partners and their end-users to deploy innovative solutions to drive their business growth and ultimately, improve the quality of life for people around the world. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

