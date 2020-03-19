Qualstar Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ending December 31, 2019

Qualstar Reports a 9.9% Increase in Revenue

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK), a leading manufacturer of data storage solutions and high-efficiency power supplies, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019.

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results

Qualstar reported revenues of $13.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 9.9% compared with $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $7,000 or $0.00 per basic and diluted share. This compares with a net income for the year ended December 31, 2018, of $1.5 million or $0.73 per basic and $0.72 per diluted share.

Data Storage segment revenues were $8.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $6.3 million for the same period last year, an increase of $2.1 million or 33.3%, primarily due to new reseller relationships, whose customers have a high demand for tape libraries and our partnership with Sony Imaging Products & Solutions, Inc. to develop an enterprise-class optical disk archive library. Power supply segment revenues were $5.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $(0.8) million, or (13.6)%, primarily due to the variable life cycles of our customers’ production.

Gross margin was 26.1% of revenues, or $3.5 million, for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from the gross margin of 41.3% of revenues, or $5.0 million, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $4.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $4.9 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at December 31, 2018.

In December 2018, Qualstar entered into a stock buyback program permitting the Company to repurchase shares on the open market. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 129,991 shares at an average share price of $5.49. The program expired December 5, 2019. The total spending on stock repurchases was $0.8 million and, since its inception, the company accumulated 148,093 shares at an average share price of $5.47.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results

Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, were $3.4 million, compared with $2.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $0.5 million or 17.2%. Loss from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $0.2 million compared with income from operations of $0.02 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Basic and diluted net income per share was ($0.10) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.01 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Data Storage segment revenues were $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $1.6 million for the same period last year, an increase of $0.9 million or 56.3%, primarily due to new reseller relationships, whose customers have a high demand for tape libraries. Power supply segment revenues were $0.9 million for the quarter, compared with $1.3 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $(0.4) million, or (30.8)%, due to the production cycles of our customers.

Gross margin was 23.5% of revenues or $0.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from the gross margin of 31.0% of revenues or $0.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

“We experienced nearly a 35% year over year increase in revenue in our data storage product segment, which is a testament that our previous and current efforts are gaining traction,” said Steven N. Bronson, Chief Executive Officer and President of Qualstar. Also, Mr. Bronson noted, “that despite lower margins in our power supply and ODA development project, and investments in our business, we still managed to break even for the year.”

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

Our first quarter has been impacted by the extended Chinese New Year holiday and the unprecedented change in the global business environment brought on by COVID-19. At this time, in our power supply business, we are experiencing a delay in shipping dates as our subcontract manufacturers rebuild to full capacity. Although the Company has experienced few cancellations at this time, the Company is seeing customers delay orders in both business segments.

On January 9, 2020, Qualstar provided notice to terminate the ODA agreement with Sony Imaging Products & Solutions, Inc. and completed its remaining obligations on February 15, 2020. In the year ended December 31, 2019, the project revenue was approximately $2.7 million and the Company expects to derive a small amount of revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

About Qualstar Corporation

Qualstar, founded in 1984, is a diversified electronics manufacturer specializing in data storage and power supplies. Qualstar is a leading provider of high efficiency and high-density power supplies marketed under the N2Power™ brand, and of data storage systems marketed under the Qualstar™ brand. Our N2Power power supply products provide compact and efficient power conversion for a wide variety of industries and applications including, but not limited to, telecom, networking, broadcast, industrial, lighting, gaming and test equipment. Our Qualstar data storage products are used to provide highly scalable and reliable solutions to store and retrieve very large quantities of electronic data. Qualstar’s products are known throughout the world for high quality and Simply Reliable™ designs that provide years of trouble-free service. More information is available at www.qualstar.com or www.n2power.com or by phone at 805-583-7744.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include the statement by Mr. Bronson that the Company’s data storage systems business continues to gain transaction. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Qualstar's management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Notwithstanding changes that may occur with respect to matters relating to any forward looking statements, Qualstar does not expect to, and disclaims any obligation to, publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Qualstar, however, reserves the right to update such statements or any portion thereof at any time for any reason. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause actual or future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements: Qualstar’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic plan and meet its long-term financial goals; Qualstar’s ability to successfully implement and recognize cost savings; Qualstar’s ability to develop and commercialize new products; industry and customer adoption and acceptance of Qualstar’s new products; Qualstar’s ability to increase sales of its products; the rescheduling or cancellation of customer orders; unexpected shortages of critical components; unexpected product design or quality problems; adverse changes in market demand for Qualstar’s products, including those caused by the recent outbreak of COVID-19; increased competition and pricing pressure on Qualstar’s products; and the risks related to actions of activist shareholders, including the amount of related costs.

For further information on these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Qualstar’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, Qualstar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2019, the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of such Form 10-K, and any subsequently filed reports. All of Qualstar’s filings are available without charge through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or from Qualstar’s website (www.qualstar.com).

QUALSTAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 3,441 $ 2,909 $ 13,439 $ 12,229 Cost of goods sold 2,597 1,967 9,916 7,184 Gross profit 844 942 3,523 5,045 Operating expenses: Engineering 115 130 588 502 Sales and marketing 415 337 1,397 1,337 General and administrative 530 454 1,608 1,716 Total operating expenses 1,060 921 3,593 3,555 Income (loss) from operations (216 ) 21 (70 ) 1,490 Other income 12 - 45 - Income (loss) before income taxes (204 ) 21 (25 ) 1,490 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (18 ) 4 (18 ) 4 Net income (loss) $ (186 ) $ 17 $ (7 ) $ 1,486 Net income per share: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.73 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.72 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 1,925 2,030 1,925 2,030 Diluted 1,925 2,030 1,925 2,057

QUALSTAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,863 $ 4,781 Restricted cash 100 100 Accounts receivable, net 2,366 1,809 Inventories, net 2,540 2,897 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 211 180 Total current assets 9,080 9,767 Property and equipment, net 122 112 Right-of-use 676 — Other assets 160 119 Total assets $ 10,038 $ 9,998 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,029 $ 1,023 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 192 185 Deferred service revenue 702 736 Lease liabilities, short term 252 — Other accrued liabilities 368 559 Total current liabilities 2,543 2,503 Other long-term liabilities 52 40 Lease liabilities, long term 453 — Deferred service revenue, long term 247 127 Total long-term liabilities 752 167 Total liabilities 3,295 2,670 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,925,025 and

2,030,017 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018,

respectively 18,848 19,426 Accumulated deficit (12,105 ) (12,098 ) Total shareholders’ equity 6,743 7,328 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 10,038 $ 9,998

