Qual Street Taps Medallia Insights Suite to Give Brands Deep Insights to What Consumers Want

SAN FRANCISCO & LEEDS, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Qual Street a market research firm based in the UK, has selected Medallia Insights Suite to provide its customers with consumer insights that will drive their strategic business decisions.

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

