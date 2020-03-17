Qosina Provides Business Update Regarding COVID-19

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--Qosina Corp President and CEO Scott Herskovitz today released a statement to customers regarding COVID-19 and the actions the company is taking to handle this unprecedented situation:

“As always, we are committed to serving our customers, while at the same time ensuring the health and wellness of our employees. With the incredible speed at which things are changing around us, we are continually adapting our operations and business.

Several weeks ago, we established a COVID-19 task force. We have since put the following precautionary measures into action:

Business continuity management

Qosina’s ISO 22301 business continuity management system has been activated. Our crisis management team developed an emergency plan to ensure that our mission critical functions are up and running so that we may continue to provide you with an outstanding level of service. Our customer service, sales and supplier teams remain active, even in the event of a forced closure. The crisis management team meets regularly to monitor the situation, and modify and communicate the plan as the need arises. Once the COVID-19 crisis has passed, the team will work on transitioning Qosina back to normal operations.

Supply chain management

We are actively monitoring our global supplier network and freight lanes to identify any risks of business interruption. We conduct daily internal meetings to review and discuss the ever-evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 and are working closely with our larger customers to identify unforeseen changes in demand. If you anticipate any significantly higher or lower purchases in the foreseeable future, please let us know so that we may focus our efforts to serve you at the highest level.

Additionally, our vendor relations team communicates with our suppliers several times a week. Currently, all of our suppliers are operating on normal schedules. Qosina is also operating on regular delivery schedules, but depending on the location and any directives from local authorities and the United States government, the situation could change very rapidly.

Business travel and in-person meetings

We have halted business travel for our employees and restricted onsite visits to our facility. We have phone and videoconferencing tools at the ready to conduct virtual meetings. We feel this is an effective way to conduct business while simultaneously minimizing health risks.

Employees working remotely

We have begun implementing occupancy and social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC, and tested our secure remote access systems and technology infrastructure to adjust working arrangements for our employees. We have encouraged our staff to work from home to the greatest extent possible, while also ensuring their availability. We have a very solid internal communications system and can remain operational with a remote staff.

Extreme cleaning measures

Qosina has implemented additional steps to ensure we maintain a higher level of cleanliness in our facility. Our cleaning service is regularly performing a deep cleaning and disinfecting of all common areas. In addition, we’ve supplied all employees with cleaning kits to frequently disinfect their workstations.

Our chief concern is everyone’s health and wellness, and our thoughts are with our customers, employees and communities. As we continue to monitor the situation, additional changes in our operations may be necessary in order to comply with government guidelines. We will keep you posted as we navigate through this challenging and uncertain time. Please also visit our website for news and updates, as we will share them when they become available.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to any member of our customer support team.

As always, thank you for your continued partnership and support. Best wishes to you, your families and colleagues.”

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

Qosina Corp.

Rachelle Morrow

+1 (631) 242-3000

rmorrow@qosina.com