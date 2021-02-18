Venture Funding

Q’Apel Medical Raises $22 Million

FREMONT – Q’Apel Medical, Inc., a neurovascular company specializing in developing and commercializing novel access device technology for vascular interventions, has raised $22 Million in Series C funding. The round included River Cities Capital, Soleus Capital, and incumbent investor Research Corporation Technologies (RCT).

Scott Huennekens, former Chairman, CEO and President of Verb Surgical, and Carter McNabb, Managing Director, River Cities Capital, will join the Board of Directors.

Q’Apel’s portfolio comprises two core products, the Walrus Balloon Guide Catheter (BGC) system, and the Wahoo Control Catheter hybrid access system. Q’Apel’s Walrus BGC is specifically designed to assist doctors in performing mechanical thrombectomy procedures on stroke patients. Unlike existing balloon guide catheter products, the Walrus BGC has unmatched trackability, as well as a larger lumen which allows for the delivery of complex therapies and large bore stroke aspiration catheters. The Wahoo Control Catheter is a dual-mode hybrid access system, providing two distinct operational modes – Tracking Mode and Support Mode. The physician controls the change of modes at any given moment during a clinical case. The hybrid nature of Wahoo reduces the need for multiple catheters in challenging procedures.

The Q’Apel name was inspired by the Qu’Appelle River, a waterway that winds through Saskatchewan, Canada, highly tortuous in some areas and straight in others.

“With our three-pronged approach that involves increasing manufacturing, expanding into newer geographies, and developing innovative products, Q’Apel is perfectly poised to become the preferred catheter technology vendor across the healthcare sector. In addition, having Scott Huennekens and Carter McNabb join our Board of Directors will be extremely valuable. Both Scott and Carter bring extensive experience, especially in high-growth medical device companies, building businesses both in the U.S. and internationally.” said King Nelson, CEO of Q’Apel Medical.

“Q’Apel’s technology has the ability to revolutionize vascular access and improve patient care. There is no better team to lead this effort; between strong existing physician relationships and a deep understanding of the neurovascular market, this team will execute effectively and efficiently,” said Carter McNabb.

“I admire Q’Apel Medical for its highly innovative products and dynamic leadership team, and I’m honored to be joining their board. I have tremendous respect for King, Chris and the other board members, and I look forward to working with them,” said Scott Huennekens

Q’Apel Medical products are already being utilized in over 130 hospital systems nationwide. In 2021, Q’Apel plans to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity, add additional head count and expand their product portfolio. At the same time, the company is in the process of acquiring CE certification, which will allow Q’Apel to expand into Europe later this year.

