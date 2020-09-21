QAD Announces 2020 Customer Award Winners

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced the winners of its annual QAD Customer Award program, recognizing outstanding companies leveraging QAD technology to become Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises.

Each year, QAD recognizes visionary customers that have demonstrated the ability to adapt to disruption and change. The winners leverage QAD solutions to drive innovation, meet quality standards and innovate new business models.

The 2020 Award categories and winners include:

Ambassador Award - This award recognizes an individual customer that has served as a valuable reference for their QAD experience. They have consistently provided their stories to peer QAD customers and potential customers, further enhancing the QAD ecosystem.



Winners:

Heidi Evilampi, ERP and implementations manager for Oras Group, has served as a valuable QAD champion for many years. Heidi has worked closely with QAD on several continuous improvement projects and provided references based on her experience. Andrew Amstutz, director of IT for Autokiniton Global Group (AGG), the parent company of L&W Group and Tower International, embodies the QAD spirit as a strong advocate. Andy has partnered with QAD, assisting with webinars and discussions with prospective QAD customers. He has also provided feedback on ways to enhance the QAD customer experience. Giovanni Vega, Quala's corporate systems manager, has been a strong partner, with contributions that have ensured the success of QAD and Quala in the Latin America region. Scott Aselage, Hendrickson Trucks plant manager, is one of QAD's most valued QAD Automation Solutions partners. As plant manager, he provides "real life" experiences about how QAD Automation Solutions has helped his business. He regularly conducts tours and answers all questions honestly. He comes across as an honest and impartial reference and true QAD Ambassador. George Herman, IT manager with Epic Pharma, has shared his experiences with QAD with peer Life Science customers. He is currently working with QAD's Life Sciences team to provide feedback for an initiative to automate the validation process. This feedback helps QAD to shape the solution to fit the needs of Life Sciences customers. Bill Robertson, IT manager of De Bortoli Wines is an advocate for QAD solutions, including QAD Adaptive ERP. He often shares his thoughts and experiences with other QAD customers and has recently been an advocate for QAD with tools for other customers. Bill provided input for a case study and worked closely with QAD to create a video showcasing De Bortoli Wines’ collaboration on several digital transformation projects within their business.

Winners:

Development Partner Award - This award recognizes a customer that has partnered with QAD throughout the early adopter stage of a new QAD solution, providing significant feedback and support.



Development Partner Award - This award recognizes a customer that has partnered with QAD throughout the early adopter stage of a new QAD solution, providing significant feedback and support.

Bickford's partnered with QAD as an early adopter for QAD Trade Activity Management (TAM). Bickford's teams worked closely with QAD R&D to address challenges and ensure that the solution met the requirements of the food and beverage industry. They provided feedback and guidance throughout the process, serving as a valued development partner for QAD. De Bortoli Wines is working closely with QAD toward the implementation of QAD Adaptive ERP and in particular, the Adaptive UX. It has consistently provided feedback on each new release as it becomes available. Its achievements have provided insight that has helped other customers transition to QAD Adaptive ERP.

Winners:

Agility Award - This award recognizes a customer that utilizes QAD solutions and technology to improve the agility of its business and processes to face rapidly changing market conditions.

Winner: GHSP has reinvented itself from an automotive metal stamper to a provider of high-tech assemblies for the automotive and appliance industries. With this drastic change came the need to evolve its ERP. With QAD, GHSP is poised not only to handle the change but also to take advantage of opportunities its competition cannot. Its ability to adapt to a constantly changing market makes it a great example of an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise.



"We always feel incredibly privileged to work in partnership with our manufacturing customers and help them adapt to the disruption that is transforming entire industries," said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. "The winners of this year's customer award program have demonstrated the ability to pivot, and use disruption as a catalyst for new and better ways of operating their businesses. We are delighted to recognize them and their efforts in that regard."

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 29 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and quality management system (QMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

