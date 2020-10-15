BusinessWire

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Q2 will host a corresponding conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Conference Call Details

Date:

 

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time:

 

8:30 a.m. EST

Hosts:

 

Matt Flake, CEO / Jennifer Harris, CFO

Conference ID:

 

4467147

Registration:

 

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4467147

 

 

 

All participants must register using the link above to receive a toll-free dial-in number for the call. Upon completing the registration, participants will receive a unique registrant ID and passcode required to join the call. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.q2.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.


Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT
Beth Williams
Q2 Holdings, Inc.
O: 1-512-293-6013
beth.williams@Q2.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Josh Yankovich
Q2 Holdings, Inc.
O: 1-512-682-4463
josh.yankovich@Q2.com

