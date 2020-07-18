BusinessWire

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Departure of Carl James Schaper from Board of Directors

Software industry veteran departing to increase his focus on other business interests

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today the departure of Carl James Schaper from its board of directors so that he may devote additional time to his work as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ivanti, Inc., a provider of information technology management software.

“On behalf of Q2’s shareholders and board, I would like to thank Jim for his invaluable service and contributions to Q2 spanning nearly a decade,” said R.H. Seale, III, Chairman of Q2’s Board of Directors. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Matt Flake, Q2’s CEO, added, “Jim is a software industry pioneer and innovator, and we are grateful for his many years of extraordinary contributions to Q2 as we collectively led our company through a period of transformative growth.”

“I am extremely proud of Q2’s achievements during the past decade and have truly enjoyed my time with this board and management team,” said Mr. Schaper. “Although I feel now is the right time to transition off the board given my other responsibilities, I am confident that Q2’s leadership is well-equipped to expand on its recent successes and seize an exciting future.”

In connection with Mr. Schaper’s departure, Jeffrey T. Diehl will become lead independent director and chair of the compensation committee. James R. Offerdahl also has been appointed to the compensation committee. Q2’s Board of Directors consists of seven members: R.H. Seale, III, Matt Flake, R. Lynn Atchison, Jeffrey T. Diehl, Charles T. Doyle, James R. Offerdahl, and Margaret “Peggy” Taylor.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.


Contacts

Tiffany Francis
Q2 Holdings, Inc.
737-236-3309
tiffany.francis@q2.com

 

