Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager Now Available in Additional Countries

QSC brings remote AV monitoring and management to additional countries in the Americas and Europe

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QSC today announces Q-SYS® Reflect Enterprise Manager is now available in six additional counties including New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager is a powerful, simple-to-use AV monitoring and management service for the Q-SYS Ecosystem including native and third-party peripheral devices. One single, simple and secure connection from each Q-SYS Core processor to the Q-SYS Reflect cloud allows users to manage complete AV systems, of any scale, across the globe. The no-cost “basic subscription” tier allows one geographic location to keep track of the status of all Cores, and centralize Q-SYS feature license activation and management. The “standard tier” subscription expands to offer remote monitoring and management capabilities to thousands of globally distributed AV devices, allowing users to focus support activities, prioritize preventative maintenance to increase uptime and lower operational and support costs. It also enables integration with IT infrastructure management tools like Splunk or Solarwinds, providing opportunities for a “single pane of glass” view of your entire AV/IT enterprise.

These six new countries join the list of already supported countries, which include the United States, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland. The list of supported countries will continue to grow in coming months, as additional cloud-based features for Enterprise Manager continue to evolve and expand.

To help AV site admins and IT end users be effective in supporting remote systems, particularly during this pandemic crisis, QSC has extended its free trial period for Enterprise Manager through until January 31, 2021, giving users more time to experience the value of remote management and monitoring for complete AV systems. Furthermore, QSC has created a new, “Not-for-Resale” trial subscription designed specifically for integrators and consultants to evaluate Enterprise Manager and provide guidance to their clients.

To sign up for a trial and to learn more about Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager, please visit: www.qsc.com/enterprisemanager.

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ software-based audio, video and control Ecosystem. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.

QSC Press Contact:

Kristine Fowler | Digital Marketing Manager

714.668.7261 | email: Kristine.fowler@qsc.com | www.qsc.com

QSC Press Contact (EMEA and South Asia):

Vanessa Genesius | Marketing Communications Manager

+49 7261 6595 372 | email: Vanessa.genesius@qsc.com | www.qsc.com