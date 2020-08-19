BusinessWire

Q-nomy Releases Version 6.3 of Its Flagship Product, Q-Flow®

The new version of Q-nomy's customer journey management software enables faster solution setup and greater agility in responding to changing business needs.


MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CustomerExperience--Q-nomy Inc., a leading global provider of omnichannel customer journey and customer experience optimization solutions, today announced the release of the latest version of its Q-Flow software platform, V6.3.

Q-Flow enables service providers to map and run complete customer journeys, including both onsite visits and digital experiences. Q-Flow provides software modules that facilitate customer flow management, scheduling, back-office process management, SLA assurance, customer communications and engagement, and more.

The new release includes components that enable faster solution setup, with specific attention given to self-service kiosks and other customer-facing interfaces, as well as providing a streamlined customization environment.

"With Q-Flow 6.3, we're enabling organizations to set up their solutions and go live quicker than ever before," says Eran Reuveni, Senior VP of Product and Business Strategy at Q-nomy. "Because we're living at a time when agility, and the ability to adapt to rapid changes, can make or break a business."

Q-Flow 6.3 is now available to new customers, or as an upgrade to existing users of Q-Flow, directly from Q-nomy or through the company's global network of business partners and resellers.

About Q-nomy Inc.

Q-nomy is a leading software vendor providing customer-centric business process management solutions. Q-nomy helps global businesses and organizations to perform better by streamlining the customer journey across physical and digital touchpoints. Q-nomy has over 1200 installations in five continents in healthcare, government, finance, telco, retail, and education organizations.

Additional Resources:

Q-nomy's Main Website - https://www.qnomy.com

Q-nomy Healthcare Solutions - https://www.qnomyhealth.com

Follow us on Twitter at – https://twitter.com/QnomyInc


Contacts

Q-nomy Media Contact:
Jackie Forde - jackie.forde@qnomy.com

