Q-nomy Announces MS Teams Integration Now Available for Its Omnichannel Customer Service Solution

Q-nomy's software, a complete omnichannel system enabling customer journey management across both physical and digital channels, becomes the first solution of its kind to support B2C video calls using Microsoft's Teams.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CustomerExperience--Q-nomy Inc., a leading global provider of omnichannel customer journey and customer experience optimization solutions, today announced the addition of MS Teams to the list of video management channels supported by its software.

Businesses using Q-nomy's "Q-Flow" software will now be able to schedule video meetings between agents and customers, and to manage queues of customers waiting for an available video agent. The solution further supports such requirements as ensuring seamless experience while transferring customers between different communication platforms, and helping agents handle and prioritize customers across multiple channels.

"We are seeing a surge in demand to add omnichannel capabilities to customer service software," says Lior Miller, Q-nomy's VP of Business Development. "Even organizations in which until recently the focus was on face-to-face interactions, now see video appointments as the most effective way to interact with their customers during the pandemic – and most of them expect this to remain the norm in the future."

The new Teams integration application is available on Q-nomy's "Q-Market", a marketplace for business applications that run on Q-Flow. There, it joins a growing list of supported channels and integration modules released by Q-nomy in 2020.

About Q-nomy Inc.

Q-nomy is a leading software vendor providing solutions that optimize true omnichannel digital and physical business processes and customer journeys. Q-nomy helps global businesses and organizations to perform better by streamlining the customer journey in physical and online points of sale, service, and care. Q-nomy has over 1200 installations in five continents in healthcare, government, finance, telco, retail, and education organizations.

Additional Resources:

Q-nomy Omnichannel Solutions - https://www.qnomy.com/omnichannel-solutions

Q-nomy Media Contact:

Jackie Forde - jackie.forde@qnomy.com