Pyramid Analytics Lands 6th-Straight Dresner Advisory Services WOC® Business Intelligence Market Study Industry Excellence Award

Pyramid recognized as an Experience Leader in the Customer Experience Model and Credibility Leader in the Vendor Credibility Model

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyramid Analytics, provider of the next-generation trusted analytics platform for the enterprise, announced today it has received a 2020 Industry Excellence Award from Dresner Advisory Services. Each year, the advisory firm recognizes vendors who have achieved a leadership position in their 2020 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study. This is the sixth-straight year Pyramid has been honored with this distinction.

“We are thrilled to share the news of our Industry Excellence Award,” said Omri Kohl, Pyramid Analytics co-founder and CEO. “Importantly, this Dresner award is based on customer survey data, so we’re particularly excited by the accolade. As companies continue to navigate a complicated and ever-changing world, our customers can trust us to deliver a platform that continues to support informed, secure, and reliable data-driven decision making.”

Dresner bases the award on Pyramid’s ratings in the 2020 Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study, released earlier this year. In that report, Pyramid appeared as an overall leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. Pyramid maintained its perfect recommend score. Scores were “consistently above the overall sample,” which led to its favorable position in both models.

According to Dresner Advisory Services, the Industry Excellence Awards winners have achieved leadership status in the industry-rating models included in their research reports. The reports are based on data collected from end users and provide a broad assessment of each market including current usage, key drivers, technology priorities, and future intentions, as well as performance ratings of relevant vendors.

“These reports are based solely on customer input, providing an un-biased look at the realities of current use and future intentions and a first-hand assessment of leading software providers,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Pyramid Analytics on receiving top marks from their customers again this year.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is the Trusted Analytics Platform™ that connects your teams, drives confident decisions, and produces winning results. As a complete web-based platform combining self-service analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration, and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations—on-premises or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics’ teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit https://www.pyramidanalytics.com/, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Peter Vomocil, VP Global Marketing

P: 208-297-5450

E: peter.vomocil@pyramidanalytics.com