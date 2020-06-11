BusinessWire

PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results

Achieves Quarterly Profit for First Time in Company’s History

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2020 and the nine-month period ended the same date.


Q3: Summary of Results of Operations

  • Revenues for the fiscal third quarter in 2020 increased 612% to $2,221,000, compared to revenues of $312,000 for the fiscal third quarter in 2019. The increase was attributable to increased sales across our distribution and end-user network servicing the food processing and transportation industry.
  • Net income for the fiscal third quarter in 2020 was $473,000, compared to a net loss of ($1.9 million) for the fiscal third quarter in 2019. Net income, excluding share-based compensation, for the fiscal third quarter in 2020 was $519,000, compared to a net loss of ($1.7 million) for the fiscal third quarter in 2019.
  • Net income per share was $0.01 for the fiscal third quarter in 2020, compared to a net loss of ($0.03) for the fiscal third quarter in 2019.
  • Gross margin was 56% for the three months ended April 30, 2020, compared to 63% for the three months ended April 30, 2019. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to the sale of higher margin formulations and packaging configurations of our products during the three months ended April 30, 2019.

Nine Months: Summary of Results of Operations

  • Revenues for the nine months ended April 30, 2020 increased 129% to $2,968,000, compared to revenues of $1,296,000 for the nine months ended April 30, 2019. The increase was attributable to increased sales across our distribution and end-user network servicing the food processing and transportation industry.
  • Net loss for the nine months ended April 30, 2020 was ($1.3 million), compared to ($5.7 million) for the nine months ended April 30, 2019. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the nine months ended April 30, 2020 was $725,000, compared to ($3.4 million) for the nine months ended April 30, 2019.
  • Net loss per share was ($0.02) for the nine months ended April 30, 2020, compared to ($0.08) for the nine months ended April 30, 2019.
  • Gross margin was 57% for the nine months ended April 30, 2020, compared to 63% for the nine months ended April 30, 2019. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to the sale of higher margin formulations and packaging configurations of our products during the nine months ended April 30, 2019.

Business Update

  • PURE® Hard Surface
    • Food Processing and Manufacturing: PURE Hard Surface is now available for use in over a thousand protein, produce, bakery, and dairy facilities across the United States. By partnering with our distributors, who employ thousands of individuals, we have continued to expand the use and application of PURE Hard Surface to meet specific customer needs. Use of PURE Hard Surface has been adopted by multiple new food processors and current customers are expanding use to all their locations.
    • Transportation Sanitization: PURE’s Transport Sanitation Solution, designed to meet the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requirements, is now being used by three of the nation’s largest food transportation companies servicing restaurant chains, food processors and grocery store chains. In partnership with the industry leader, our efficacious application is being adopted across all transit channels as a sanitation solution for equipment, driver and passenger safety.
    • Using a newly-designed and implemented national distribution network, PURE has been able to showcase and promote adoption of PURE’s Transport Sanitation Solution across multiple channels, including prisons/jails, hospitality, education and more. This distribution team is national and will continue to provide PURE with trained sales professionals.
  • PURE Control®
    • SmartWash® Boost: Travel delays and economic impacts related to COVID-19 have impacted final third-party validation of SmartWash® Boost. Nonetheless, SmartWash remains committed to bringing the revolutionary Boost product to market to treat pre-cut lettuce as a further intervention step to protect America’s food chain. A senior executive of Taylor Farms was recently quoted saying, “Clearly, there is a path forward for Boost to play an integral part in ensuring the safety of the United States produce supply.”
    • While five facilities are operating using PURE Control, the planned rollout at a multinational produce processor was slowed by the events of the first calendar quarter of 2020. All plans remain in place and are expected to move forward to additional locations for berry and tomato processing. The same multinational corporation adopted PURE’s Environmental Solution for all 21 of its locations, including corporate offices for facility and employee safety.
    • To date, work is ongoing with multiple additional processors for treatment of herbs, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, cabbage, berries, processed grapes, leafy greens and cut lettuce.

Tom Y. Lee, Chief Executive Officer, said that, “For the first time in the company’s history, PURE is profitable. During the third quarter, sales to our distribution network significantly increased due, in part, to our recently announced partnership with Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. (PSSI) and our alliances with Whiting Systems, Inc. and Marathon Group, LLC. We look forward to expanding our relationships with PSSI, Whiting and Marathon, all respective leaders in their industries with national and global reach.

Due to increased and continued demand, we have expanded our production capacity. Our primary contract manufacturer has invested significant amounts to improve lead-times and volume, allowing us to manufacture bulk product in two Midwest locations with further expansion underway.

With the achievement of profitability, I’m pleased to note that revenue for our fiscal fourth quarter is expected to meet or exceed our fiscal third quarter revenue.”

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE Bioscience, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products primarily in the food safety arena. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This is a broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers 24-hour residual protection and formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California (San Bernardino metropolitan area). Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com

Forward-looking Statements: Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release concerning the Company’s expectations (including with respect to arrangements with Marathon Group, LLC, Whiting Systems, Inc., PSSI, and Taylor Farms), plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; economic and other disruptions resulting from COVID-19; acceptance of the Company’s current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company’s ability to convert successful evaluations and tests for PURE Control and PURE Hard Surface into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its partners and other counterparties; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and reduce its operating expenses in order to reach profitability; the Company’s ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required regulatory approvals for such products, including the required data and regulatory approvals required to use its SDC-based technology as a direct food contact processing aid in raw meat processing and to expand its use in OLR poultry processing; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company’s SDC-based products that are typically more expensive than existing treatment chemicals; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

April 30, 2020

 

 

July 31, 2019

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

2,022,000

 

 

$

398,000

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

1,607,000

 

 

 

373,000

 

Inventories, net

 

 

282,000

 

 

 

177,000

 

Restricted cash

 

 

75,000

 

 

 

75,000

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

18,000

 

Total current assets

 

 

3,996,000

 

 

 

1,041,000

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

328,000

 

 

 

362,000

 

Patents, net

 

 

462,000

 

 

 

529,000

 

Total assets

 

$

4,786,000

 

 

$

1,932,000

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,286,000

 

 

$

553,000

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

205,000

 

 

 

185,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,491,000

 

 

 

738,000

 

Deferred rent

 

 

 

 

 

4,000

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,491,000

 

 

 

742,000

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, 86,890,953 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2020, and 76,732,334 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2019

 

 

869,000

 

 

 

768,000

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

127,222,000

 

 

 

123,900,000

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(124,796,000

)

 

 

(123,478,000

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

3,295,000

 

 

 

1,190,000

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

4,786,000

 

 

$

1,932,000

 

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

Three months Ended

 

 

 

April 30,

 

 

April 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net product sales (including related party sales of $124,000 in the three and nine months ended April 30,2020)

 

$

2,968,000

 

 

$

1,296,000

 

 

$

2,221,000

 

 

$

312,000

 

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

1,270,000

 

 

 

480,000

 

 

 

972,000

 

 

 

117,000

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

2,790,000

 

 

 

5,334,000

 

 

 

690,000

 

 

 

1,022,000

 

Research and development

 

 

227,000

 

 

 

249,000

 

 

 

85,000

 

 

 

85,000

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

4,287,000

 

 

 

6,063,000

 

 

 

1,747,000

 

 

 

1,224,000

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

(1,319,000

)

 

 

(4,767,000

)

 

 

474,000

 

 

 

(912,000

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inducement expense

 

 

 

 

 

(960,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(960,000

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

(5,000

)

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(1,000

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

(968,000

)

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(961,000

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

(1,318,000

)

 

$

(5,735,000

)

 

$

473,000

 

 

$

(1,873,000

)

Net income (loss) per common share-basic

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.03

)

Net income (loss) per common share-diluted

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.03

)

Weighted average shares-basic

 

 

80,634,951

 

 

 

72,058,840

 

 

 

83,979,076

 

 

 

76,601,012

 

Weighted average shares-diluted

 

 

80,634,951

 

 

 

72,058,840

 

 

 

85,702,650

 

 

 

76,601,012

 

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended April 30, 2020

 

 

Nine Months Ended April 30, 2019

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-In

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

Total
Stockholders’

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-In

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

Total
Stockholders’

 

 

 

Shares

 

 

Amount

 

 

Capital

 

 

Deficit

 

 

Equity

 

 

Shares

 

 

Amount

 

 

Capital

 

 

Deficit

 

 

Equity

 

Balances at beginning of period

 

 

76,732,334

 

 

$

768,000

 

 

$

123,900,000

 

 

$

(123,478,000

)

 

$

1,190,000

 

 

 

68,248,158

 

 

$

683,000

 

 

$

117,522,000

 

 

$

(116,924,000

)

 

$

1,281,000

 

Issuance of common stock in private placements, net

 

 

9,758,619

 

 

 

97,000

 

 

 

2,733,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,830,000

 

 

 

3,333,964

 

 

 

33,000

 

 

 

1,464,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,497,000

 

Share-based compensation expense - stock options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

382,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

382,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,330,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,330,000

 

Share-based compensation expense - restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

211,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

211,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,007,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,007,000

 

Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units

 

 

400,000

 

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

131,250

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock upon the exercise of warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,399,999

 

 

 

24,000

 

 

 

816,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

840,000

 

Warrant inducement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

960,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

960,000

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,318,000

)

 

 

(1,318,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,735,000

)

 

 

(5,735,000

)

Balances at end of period (Unaudited)

 

 

86,890,953

 

 

$

869,000

 

 

$

127,222,000

 

 

$

(124,796,000

)

 

$

3,295,000

 

 

 

74,113,371

 

 

$

741,000

 

 

$

123,098,000

 

 

$

(122,659,000

)

 

$

1,180,000

 

 

 

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020

 

 

Three Months Ended April 30, 2019

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-In

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

Total
Stockholders’

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-In

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

Total
Stockholders’

 

 

 

Shares

 

 

Amount

 

 

Capital

 

 

Deficit

 

 

Equity

 

 

Shares

 

 

Amount

 

 

Capital

 

 

Deficit

 

 

Equity

 

Balances at beginning of period (Unaudited)

 

 

79,994,402

 

 

$

800,000

 

 

$

125,245,000

 

 

$

(125,269,000

)

 

$

776,000

 

 

 

71,713,372

 

 

$

717,000

 

 

$

121,186,000

 

 

$

(120,786,000

)

 

$

1,117,000

 

Issuance of common stock in private placements, net

 

 

6,896,551

 

 

 

69,000

 

 

 

1,931,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,000,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense - stock options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

46,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

46,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

83,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

83,000

 

Share-based compensation expense - restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

53,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

53,000

 

Issuance of common stock upon the exercise of warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,399,999

 

 

 

24,000

 

 

 

816,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

840,000

 

Warrant inducement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

960,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

960,000

 

Net income (loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

473,000

 

 

 

473,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,873,000

)

 

 

(1,873,000

)

Balances at end of period (Unaudited)

 

 

86,890,953

 

 

$

869,000

 

 

$

127,222,000

 

 

$

(124,796,000

)

 

$

3,295,000

 

 

 

74,113,371

 

 

$

741,000

 

 

$

123,098,000

 

 

$

(122,659,000

)

 

$

1,180,000

 

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

April 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(1,318,000

)

 

$

(5,735,000

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

593,000

 

 

 

2,337,000

 

Amortization of stock issued for services

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

31,000

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

145,000

 

 

 

191,000

 

Interest expense on promissory note

 

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

Inducement to exercise warrants

 

 

 

 

 

960,000

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(1,234,000

)

 

 

141,000

 

Inventories

 

 

(105,000

)

 

 

2,000

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

(1,000

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

753,000

 

 

 

(255,000

)

Deferred rent

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

(6,000

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(1,162,000

)

 

 

(2,334,000

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment in patents

 

 

 

 

 

(4,000

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(44,000

)

 

 

(6,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(44,000

)

 

 

(10,000

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from the sale of common stock

 

 

2,830,000

 

 

 

993,000

 

Net proceeds from the exercise of warrants

 

 

 

 

 

840,000

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

2,830,000

 

 

 

1,833,000

 

Net increase and decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

1,624,000

 

 

 

(511,000

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

473,000

 

 

 

926,000

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

2,097,000

 

 

$

415,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

2,022,000

 

 

$

340,000

 

Restricted cash

 

$

75,000

 

 

$

75,000

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

2,097,000

 

 

$

415,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for taxes

 

$

2,000

 

 

$

 

Conversion of promissory note and accrued interest from a related party to common stock

 

$

 

 

$

504,000

 

 


Contacts

Mark Elliott, VP Finance
PURE Bioscience, Inc.
Ph: 619-596-8600 ext: 116

Mark Elliott, VP Finance
PURE Bioscience, Inc.
Ph: 619-596-8600 ext: 116

