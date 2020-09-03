Pulumi Announces First Annual Cloud Engineering Summit — October 7 – 8, 2020

Cloud engineering professionals to connect on the future of software development

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud engineering leader Pulumi today announced the first annual Cloud Engineering Summit, slated to take place online on October 7 - 8, 2020. Created in partnership with cloud industry experts and sponsored by AWS, Chef, GitLab, JFrog and NS1, this virtual event will spotlight the way modern organizations are adopting cloud native technologies and share best practices to help developers and infrastructure teams deliver innovative solutions together with confidence.

“All applications are cloud applications, all developers are cloud developers, and infrastructure teams are enabling cloud innovation,” said Joe Duffy, founder and CEO of Pulumi. "This is what we call Cloud Engineering, a new way of building software that truly puts the cloud on center stage and empowers the entire team to move faster together with confidence. We look forward to bringing together leaders and practitioners from this new but rapidly expanding community to share and learn from one another."

The Cloud Engineering Summit focuses on how modern teams are leveraging the cloud to innovate faster than ever before during a period of unprecedented disruption. The first annual summit brings together cloud engineering leaders and practitioners to share best practices and end-user stories on a broad range of topics, including cloud native architectures, modern cloud infrastructure platforms, the evolution of DevOps, how infrastructure and application development teams can work together, site-reliability engineering and security and policy.

What: The Cloud Engineering Summit provides an opportunity to share best practices, end-user stories and strategies for organizations that want to achieve the next level of cloud velocity.

When: The Cloud Engineering Summit will be held on October 7 - 8, 2020. Sessions begin at 8:00 a.m. PT, starting with a broad overview of the emerging Cloud Engineering landscape by Pulumi Founder and CEO, Joe Duffy, and leading into a day of talks and panels delivered by industry leaders and practitioners

Where: The event is virtual and registration is available here.

For additional information, including registration and details on how to get involved in future Cloud Engineering Summits, please visit the event web page: https://cloudengineeringsummit.com/

About Pulumi

Pulumi's modern infrastructure as code platform helps developers and infrastructure teams work better together and ship faster with confidence, using open source and the world’s most popular programming languages. Our SaaS enables a consistent workflow for delivering and securing applications and infrastructure on any cloud—public, private, or hybrid—including AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes and more than 40 other cloud providers. Organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries have chosen Pulumi for their cloud transformation and modernization needs. Pulumi was founded in 2017 by Microsoft, Amazon and Google software veterans and has been a proud member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation since 2018. For more information, visit www.pulumi.com.

