Pulumi Announces All Star Lineup For First Annual Cloud Engineering Summit — October 7 – 8, 2020

Cloud engineering leaders from companies including AWS, Microsoft, Google, Chef, GitLab, JFrog, NS1, and Puppet to discuss the future of cloud-native software development
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud engineering leader Pulumi today announced the full lineup of speakers for the first annual Cloud Engineering Summit, slated to take place online on October 7 - 8, 2020. Abby Kearns, CTO of Puppet, Charity Majors, CTO and co-founder of Honeycomb, and Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman, co-founder of Gruntwork join an agenda packed with luminaries in the cloud infrastructure space. Previously-announced speakers include Adam Jacob of The System Initiative, Jonathan Sullivan of NS1, GitHub’s Jason Warner, Corey Scobie of Chef, DigitalOcean’s Al Sene, and Joe Beda of VMware. This virtual event highlights the growing role of cloud-native technologies in modern organizations and provides a forum for top cloud industry experts to share best practices with developers and infrastructure teams looking to deliver innovative solutions.
“In the new cloud era, all applications are cloud applications, all developers are cloud developers, and infrastructure teams hold the keys to unlocking organization-wide collaboration,” said Joe Duffy, founder and CEO of Pulumi. "Industry leaders are adopting Cloud Engineering—a new approach to cloud native architectures, workflows, and teams—to disrupt and innovate faster than ever before. We’re excited to bring together this growing community to learn from cloud engineering leaders and practitioners about how they are building products and technologies that fully leverage what the modern cloud has to offer.”
The 2020 Cloud Engineering Summit spotlights the way modern IT and DevOps teams are taking advantage of cloud environments to innovate faster in periods of market uncertainty and disruption. The summit provides an opportunity to hear from experts building solutions to some of the biggest problems in enterprise IT. Attendees will be able to see sessions that explore topics such as cloud native architectures, modern cloud infrastructure platforms, the evolution of DevOps, how infrastructure and application development teams can work together, site-reliability engineering and security and policy.
Who: Alongside the speakers announced in September, the Cloud Engineering Summit will include solo presentations and panels featuring:
- Abby Kearns, CTO of Puppet
- Charity Majors, CTO and co-founder of Honeycomb
- Adam Jacob, CEO and co-founder of The System Initiative; co-founder and former CTO of Chef
- Jonathan Sullivan, founder and CTO, NS1
- Jason Warner, CTO, GitHub
- Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman, co-founder of Gruntwork
- Corey Scobie, CTO, Chef Software
- Al Sene, vice president, engineering, DigitalOcean
- Joe Beda, principal engineer, VMware
- Christie Lenneville, VP of UX at GitLab
- Avi Cavale, VP of engineering, JFrog
- Amanda Silver, CVP of product for developer tools at Microsoft
- Gareth Rushgrove, director of product management, Snyk
- James Bland, sr. solutions architect at AWS
- Niamh Cahill, solutions architect manager at Chef
- Yaniv Bossem, partner solutions architect at AWS
- Kief Morris, author and global director of cloud engineering, ThoughtWorks
- Johnathan Hunt, VP of information security at GitLab
- Amit Gupta, VP of business development and product management at Tigera
- Alex Head, OPTICS manager, global & strategic accounts, AWS
- Maya Kaczorowski, senior director, product management, software supply chain security at GitHub
- Scott Lowe, staff architect at VMware
- Nenne Adaora (Adora) Nwodo, software engineer, Microsoft
- Raman Hariharan, director, cloud platform engineering, Snowflake
- Luke Mundy, senior site reliability engineer of Virtual Gaming Worlds
- Heather Peyton, product marketing director, application delivery at Chef
- Jacob Plicque, sr. solutions architect at Gremlin
- Michael Goode, Platform Operations Engineer at Pinpoint
- Andrew Kunzel, Director of Backend Engineering at Pinpoint
- William Chia, sr. product marketing manager at GitLab
- Joe Randazzo, solutions architect at GitLab
- Sasha Rosenbaum, product manager at GitHub
- Jake Sanders, software engineer, Jetstack
- Jonas-Taha El Sesiy, senior software engineer at Snowflake
- Jason (Jay) Smith, app modernization specialist at Google
- Duffie Cooley, cloud native solutions architect
What: The Cloud Engineering Summit provides a forum for DevOps teams, infrastructure and cloud engineers, and security leaders to share strategies, best practices, and end-user case studies in adopting infrastructure-as-code architecture in the cloud.
When: The Cloud Engineering Summit will take place virtually on October 7 - 8, 2020, with the first day devoted to hands-on labs and how-to’s that help engineers get started setting up AWS resources with Pulumi. Office hours and virtual sessions begin at 8:00 a.m. PT on October 8 with an opening keynote on the emerging Cloud Engineering landscape by Pulumi Founder and CEO, Joe Duffy.
Where: The event is virtual and free registration is available here.
This year’s Cloud Engineering Summit is sponsored by AWS, Chef, GitLab, Jetstack, JFrog and NS1. For additional information, including registration and details on how to get involved in future Cloud Engineering Summits, please visit the event web page: https://cloudengineeringsummit.com/
About Pulumi
Pulumi's modern infrastructure as code platform helps developers and infrastructure teams work better together and ship faster with confidence, using open source and the world’s most popular programming languages. Our SaaS enables a consistent workflow for delivering and securing applications and infrastructure on any cloud—public, private, or hybrid—including AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes and more than 40 other cloud providers. Organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries have chosen Pulumi for their cloud transformation and modernization needs. Pulumi was founded in 2017 by Microsoft, Amazon and Google software veterans and has been a proud member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation since 2018. For more information, visit www.pulumi.com.
Contacts
Anton Molodetskiy
Mindshare PR for Pulumi
anton@mindsharepr.com
650-243-7542