Pulumi Announces All Star Lineup For First Annual Cloud Engineering Summit — October 7 – 8, 2020

Cloud engineering leaders from companies including AWS, Microsoft, Google, Chef, GitLab, JFrog, NS1, and Puppet to discuss the future of cloud-native software development

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud engineering leader Pulumi today announced the full lineup of speakers for the first annual Cloud Engineering Summit, slated to take place online on October 7 - 8, 2020. Abby Kearns, CTO of Puppet, Charity Majors, CTO and co-founder of Honeycomb, and Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman, co-founder of Gruntwork join an agenda packed with luminaries in the cloud infrastructure space. Previously-announced speakers include Adam Jacob of The System Initiative, Jonathan Sullivan of NS1, GitHub’s Jason Warner, Corey Scobie of Chef, DigitalOcean’s Al Sene, and Joe Beda of VMware. This virtual event highlights the growing role of cloud-native technologies in modern organizations and provides a forum for top cloud industry experts to share best practices with developers and infrastructure teams looking to deliver innovative solutions.

“In the new cloud era, all applications are cloud applications, all developers are cloud developers, and infrastructure teams hold the keys to unlocking organization-wide collaboration,” said Joe Duffy, founder and CEO of Pulumi. "Industry leaders are adopting Cloud Engineering—a new approach to cloud native architectures, workflows, and teams—to disrupt and innovate faster than ever before. We’re excited to bring together this growing community to learn from cloud engineering leaders and practitioners about how they are building products and technologies that fully leverage what the modern cloud has to offer.”

The 2020 Cloud Engineering Summit spotlights the way modern IT and DevOps teams are taking advantage of cloud environments to innovate faster in periods of market uncertainty and disruption. The summit provides an opportunity to hear from experts building solutions to some of the biggest problems in enterprise IT. Attendees will be able to see sessions that explore topics such as cloud native architectures, modern cloud infrastructure platforms, the evolution of DevOps, how infrastructure and application development teams can work together, site-reliability engineering and security and policy.

Who: Alongside the speakers announced in September, the Cloud Engineering Summit will include solo presentations and panels featuring:

What: The Cloud Engineering Summit provides a forum for DevOps teams, infrastructure and cloud engineers, and security leaders to share strategies, best practices, and end-user case studies in adopting infrastructure-as-code architecture in the cloud.

When: The Cloud Engineering Summit will take place virtually on October 7 - 8, 2020, with the first day devoted to hands-on labs and how-to’s that help engineers get started setting up AWS resources with Pulumi. Office hours and virtual sessions begin at 8:00 a.m. PT on October 8 with an opening keynote on the emerging Cloud Engineering landscape by Pulumi Founder and CEO, Joe Duffy.

Where: The event is virtual and free registration is available here.

This year’s Cloud Engineering Summit is sponsored by AWS, Chef, GitLab, Jetstack, JFrog and NS1. For additional information, including registration and details on how to get involved in future Cloud Engineering Summits, please visit the event web page: https://cloudengineeringsummit.com/

About Pulumi

Pulumi's modern infrastructure as code platform helps developers and infrastructure teams work better together and ship faster with confidence, using open source and the world’s most popular programming languages. Our SaaS enables a consistent workflow for delivering and securing applications and infrastructure on any cloud—public, private, or hybrid—including AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes and more than 40 other cloud providers. Organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries have chosen Pulumi for their cloud transformation and modernization needs. Pulumi was founded in 2017 by Microsoft, Amazon and Google software veterans and has been a proud member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation since 2018. For more information, visit www.pulumi.com.

