Puls Technology Scores $50 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO — Puls Technologies Inc., a provider of customer support for tech devices, has scored a $50 million Series C funding round led by Temasek of Singapore, with participation from current investors Sequoia Capital, Red Dot Capital Partners, Samsung NEXT and Viola Ventures. The round also includes investments from Hanaco Ventures and Hamilton Lane.

Founded in 2015, Puls operates an end-to-end business model that ensures strong economics and customer satisfaction. Puls’ proprietary software platform matches each consumer with the right skilled technician with the right parts in as little as 60 minutes, seven days a week. Puls’ nationwide network now includes more than 2,500 vetted professionals in more than 50 U.S. metro areas, providing same-day installation and repair for more than 200 high-growth products, including smartphones, big screen TVs, HD antennas, garage door openers and smart home devices such as voice-activated speakers, video doorbells, keyless locks, AI cameras, smart thermostats and security systems.

The new investment will fuel Puls’ bold vision to transform the service industry by bringing frictionless support to the full life cycle of every device or appliance. Puls is capitalizing on two global trends: widespread adoption of affordable connected devices and ever-increasing consumer expectations for on-demand services.

“As consumers depend on electronic devices for every aspect of daily life, the world needs a new service model,” says Eyal Ronen, Puls co-founder and CEO. “No one should have to drive across town and stand in line to speak to an expert or wait hours at home for a local repair van to show up. Puls is fixing the entire service industry to be seamless, rapid and reliable. We will be the single point-of-contact, 24/7 and the only brand you need for anything with an ‘on’ switch.”

