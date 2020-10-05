Publix Pharmacy Offers Appointments for Flu Vaccines

The new online service is anticipated to improve social distancing measures

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix Pharmacy announced today a new online service for customers who would like to get their flu shot. The new service allows customers to schedule a convenient time for their vaccination and sign consent forms prior to arrival, which reduces the amount of time spent waiting while paperwork is processed.

“Due to the recent pandemic, the demand for flu vaccinations is higher than usual, and the health and safety of our customers and associates continue to be a top priority,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “Providing our patients the opportunity to schedule their flu vaccines and complete their consent form will assist with social distancing measures as well as enhance customer experience at our pharmacies.”

Customers who wish to schedule a time for their flu shot will first complete and submit a vaccination consent form on publix.com/flushot. As soon as the form is submitted, customers can select an appointment time to receive their flu shot at their chosen Publix Pharmacy. A future enhancement to the service will allow customers to select multiple vaccinations for each appointment, including:

hepatitis A and B

HPV

measles, mumps and rubella

meningitis

pneumonia

shingles

tetanus

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough) and

varicella (chickenpox).

To learn more about services provided by Publix Pharmacy, visit publix.com/pharmacy.

