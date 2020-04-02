Publix Now Offers Contactless Pay Options

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix announced today it’s rolling out contactless pay to all its stores, including GreenWise Market. The rollout is expected to be completed by Saturday, April 4. This is one more measure Publix is taking to protect the health and well-being of its customers and associates during the coronavirus pandemic.

A contactless payment is made by placing a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a contactless-enabled device, rather than swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad. The most commonly known forms of contactless payments are Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Customers will be able to use this contactless payment option at select stores today and chainwide beginning April 4.

This digital payment method will be in addition to the existing mobile pay option through the Publix app, which customers can still use to finalize their purchases.

“In these unprecedented times, we recognized the need to make our customers’ trips to our stores faster and more efficient,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads.”

Publix continues to find ways to support its communities and help its associates while keeping their health and well-being top of mind. Publix has

increased sanitization efforts through frequent and regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces like carts, door handles, PIN pads, ATMs and vending machines

started installing plexiglass shields at all cash registers, pharmacies and customer service counters

suspended product and recipe sampling, including the free cookie program, as well as Aprons Cooking School classes

relocated high-touch condiments that are not single-use items, such as creamer carafes and squeeze bottles, behind the service counter in stores with cafés

reduced store hours to allow extra time for store cleaning and preventive sanitation

designated shopping hours for customers ages 65 and over to better support the senior population

installed signs, marked distances on the floor where customers line up and initiated intercom announcements to remind customers to maintain the recommended 6-foot distance between themselves and other shoppers

provided store associates in non-food handling roles, such as cashiers, baggers and pharmacy clerks, the option to wear gloves and masks and

implemented emergency pandemic pay for full- and part-time associates who show symptoms of, are diagnosed with, are caring for someone diagnosed with or are self-quarantined due to COVID-19.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees and currently operates 1,242 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

Maria Brous

(863) 680-5339