PTC to Announce Fiscal Q2’20 Results on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) will release its fiscal 2020 second quarter results on Wednesday, April 29th after the stock market closes. Senior management will host a live webcast and conference call to review the results on Wednesday, April 29th at 5pm Eastern Time. The earnings press release and accompanying prepared remarks will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site at PTC Investor Relations.

What: PTC Fiscal Q2’20 Conference Call and Webcast When: Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 at 5:00pm (ET) Dial-in: +1-855-282-6330 OR +1-415-655-0003 Access code/Event Number: 628 611 668 Event Password: PTC1 Webcast: www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm Replay: To access the replay via webcast, please visit www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm.

Please note that statements made on the conference call and webcast are as of the date of the conference call and webcast and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived call. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC’s anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

