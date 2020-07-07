PTC Academy Now Offers Live Online Courses

Obtain vital management training and continuing education units

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CEU--Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) announces the opportunity for mid-level executives to participate in 2020 PTC Academy courses through a new live online training format. Led by senior expert instructors from the PTC Membership community, the course provides exclusive insight and learning for up-and-coming leaders in the telecommunications industry, in addition to earning continuing education units.

“Thanks to such close access with C-level industry heavy-hitters, the PTC Academy equipped me with incredible insights crucial for understanding the dynamics that are changing telco and how to see the opportunity in that disruption,” says Tim Hewitt, former indirect sales director at Colt Technology Services and current vice president of Commercial/M&A Legal at Marelli. “These insights were a game changer for progressing my career in completely new spheres.”

Through a partnership with Submarine Telecoms Forum, an IACET-accredited continuing education provider, participants completing the program will earn 1.2 continuing education units that can be used to satisfy a wide variety of professional requirements across a range of industries.

“The PTC Academy provides exceptional management training to rising stars within our industry,” says Sean Bergin, co-founder and president of APTelecom, and PTC Academy instructor. “The curriculum is focused on strategies and tools that can be used to identify and solve issues within the participants’ respective businesses. The coursework provides substantial real-world experience which brings relevance and credibility to the curriculum.”

PTC Academy: Executive Insight for Exceptional Leaders, will be taught online over a 2.5-week period from 14 to 30 September 2020, at 09:00 to 10:30 SGT (UTC+08:00), with the second course taking place from 2 to 20 November 2020, at 09:00 to 10:30 PST.

As one of PTC’s Community Outreach Initiatives, the PTC Academy is helping to fulfill the organization’s mission in promoting the advancement of information and communication technologies (ICT) and improving the quality of life in the Pacific Rim.

For more information or to register for the upcoming PTC Academy, visit www.ptc.org/ptc-academy.

ABOUT PACIFIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL

Recognized as PTC, the Pacific Telecommunications Council is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communications technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, the most dynamic geography of the world, spanning over 40 nations. Alongside technology interests, the PTC fosters academic, developmental, regulatory, and legal perspectives. PTC organizes conferences, exhibitions, and other forums to promote the open exchange of information, ideas, and views in the context of the commercial, social, economic, and other development needs in the regions it serves and beyond.

ABOUT SUBMARINE TELECOMS FORUM CONTINUING EDUCATION:

PTC partnered with Submarine Telecoms Forum, an IACET-accredited continuing education provider, to bring PTC Academy into the next generation of industry training. With this partnership, PTC Academy now provides Continuing Education Units to applicable learning event attendees. These credits are internationally accepted and can be used to satisfy a wide variety of professional requirements across a range of industries.

