Protolabs to Present at the William Blair & Company 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will present at the William Blair & Company 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference. Protolabs’ Victoria Holt, President and CEO, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.


This is a virtual event. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the following link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/blair56/prlb. Protolabs will offer a replay of the webcast on the investor relations section of its website, www.protolabs.com, for 30 days following the conference.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s fastest digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. The technology-enabled company produces custom parts and assemblies in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces development and production costs, and minimizes risk throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Protolabs
Dan Schumacher, 763-479-7240
Director of Investor Relations
daniel.schumacher@protolabs.com

Media Contact:
Protolabs
Sarah Ekenberg, 763-479-7560
Marketing Manager, PR & Media
sarah.ekenberg@protolabs.com

