News

Protiviti Promotes 34 New Directors

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh Comment(0)

MENLO PARK — Consulting firm Protiviti says it has promoted 30 of its directors to the position of managing director and four to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors are from a range of Protiviti’s solution groups including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting and Business Performance Improvement.

Protiviti is a subsidiary of Robert Half International.

“We are pleased to promote this group of managing and senior directors, whose deep expertise and commitment to finding innovative solutions have helped our clients navigate a very challenging year,” said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. “As we have successfully adjusted to the new realities of a world disrupted by the pandemic, we can look forward to continuing to offer our clients transformative ways to grow and to solve their critical business problems.”

New Managing Directors

Internal Audit and Financial Advisory
Farid Abdelkader – New York City
Takuro Aoyama – Tokyo, Japan
Chris Benvenuto – Philadelphia
Brad Causee – Los Angeles
Jennifer Colburn – Chicago
Andrej Greindl – Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany
Phillip Johnson – Dallas
Ann Koh – Singapore
David McIntosh – Melbourne, Australia
Tetsuro Okazawa – Tokyo, Japan
Shayla Russell – Houston
Seth Shrank – Chicago
Hellen Thomas – Canberra, Australia
Francis Zhang – Shanghai, China

Risk and Compliance
Thomas McQuade – New York City

Technology Consulting
Tjakko de Boer – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Jason Bowen – Chicago
Ghislaine Entwisle – Melbourne, Australia
Philip Greaves – London, U.K.
Corey Harrison – Chicago
Mithilesh Kotwal – Chicago
Kevin McCreary – Atlanta
Melanie Morrissey – Melbourne, Australia
Bob Zenker – Atlanta

Business Performance Improvement
Keith Anderson – Philadelphia
Erwin de Man – Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany
John Garris – Houston
David James – Hong Kong
Ryan Neff – Atlanta
Addie Nickle – Houston

New Senior Directors

Risk and Compliance
Kisha Perkins – Washington D.C.

Technology Consulting
Dr Kall Loper – Dallas
Adam Steed – Salt Lake City
Tom Stewart – Chicago

In addition to these managing director and senior director promotes, Protiviti has promoted more than 1,000 people to positions across the organization in 55 of its offices in countries around the world, including AustraliaBrazilCanadaChinaFranceGermanyHong KongIndiaItalyJapanThe NetherlandsSingaporeSwitzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

Joseph Shieh

Related Articles
News

ESPN Most Downloaded Sports App in 2018

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

ESPN was the most installed sports app in 2018 with more than eight million downloads according to research firm Sensor Tower. The Spanish language Telemundo Deportes was the second most downloaded sports app with more than six million installs, a 929 percent increase in from 2017. As with the FIFA app, this growth was tied […]
News Vegas

MGM Resorts, Wynn Shutting Vegas Resorts

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts have announced dramatic closings of their casinos and hotels in Las Vegas by Tuesday to thwart spread of the coronavirus. MGM Resorts operates the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, Aria, Vdara, Park MGM, Luxor, Excalibur, Mirage and New York-NEw York casino hotels. The company says casino operations will close today […]
News

Michelin to Release California Restaurant Guide

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

Michelin is expanding its popular MICHELIN Guide for restaurants, with a new edition for the entire state of California in partnership with Visit California, the state’s tourism organization. In addition to the previously covered San Francisco Bay Area and Wine Country, the new MICHELIN Guide California will include restaurants in greater Los Angeles, Monterey, Orange […]