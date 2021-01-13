Protiviti Promotes 34 New Directors

MENLO PARK — Consulting firm Protiviti says it has promoted 30 of its directors to the position of managing director and four to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors are from a range of Protiviti’s solution groups including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting and Business Performance Improvement.
Protiviti is a subsidiary of Robert Half International.
“We are pleased to promote this group of managing and senior directors, whose deep expertise and commitment to finding innovative solutions have helped our clients navigate a very challenging year,” said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. “As we have successfully adjusted to the new realities of a world disrupted by the pandemic, we can look forward to continuing to offer our clients transformative ways to grow and to solve their critical business problems.”
New Managing Directors
Internal Audit and Financial Advisory
Farid Abdelkader – New York City
Takuro Aoyama – Tokyo, Japan
Chris Benvenuto – Philadelphia
Brad Causee – Los Angeles
Jennifer Colburn – Chicago
Andrej Greindl – Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany
Phillip Johnson – Dallas
Ann Koh – Singapore
David McIntosh – Melbourne, Australia
Tetsuro Okazawa – Tokyo, Japan
Shayla Russell – Houston
Seth Shrank – Chicago
Hellen Thomas – Canberra, Australia
Francis Zhang – Shanghai, China
Risk and Compliance
Thomas McQuade – New York City
Technology Consulting
Tjakko de Boer – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Jason Bowen – Chicago
Ghislaine Entwisle – Melbourne, Australia
Philip Greaves – London, U.K.
Corey Harrison – Chicago
Mithilesh Kotwal – Chicago
Kevin McCreary – Atlanta
Melanie Morrissey – Melbourne, Australia
Bob Zenker – Atlanta
Business Performance Improvement
Keith Anderson – Philadelphia
Erwin de Man – Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany
John Garris – Houston
David James – Hong Kong
Ryan Neff – Atlanta
Addie Nickle – Houston
New Senior Directors
Risk and Compliance
Kisha Perkins – Washington D.C.
Technology Consulting
Dr Kall Loper – Dallas
Adam Steed – Salt Lake City
Tom Stewart – Chicago
In addition to these managing director and senior director promotes, Protiviti has promoted more than 1,000 people to positions across the organization in 55 of its offices in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.