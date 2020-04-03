Protect from Home: NorthStar Home Goes to Remote Customer Engagement with 8×8

Leading Home Security and Automation Company Shifts Contact Center Agents to Work From Home Using 8x8

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCTR--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced NorthStar Home, one of the most trusted names in home security and automation in North America, deployed the 8x8 X Series cloud communications and contact center solution to enable its contact center agents and employees to work remote in support of more than 60,000 customers nationwide.

NorthStar Home, founded in 2000, is consistently reviewed as one of the premier home security service providers in the U.S. The company is committed to providing the same high-level of service to each and every customer by offering the most advanced technology on the market to keep customers connected to what matters most. In order to comply with recent shelter in place directives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NorthStar Home needed to quickly transition employees, primarily used to working in the office, to staying safe, productive and responsive at home without sacrificing customer service and support.

“NorthStar Home’s mission is to provide our customers with security and peace of mind through quality products and superior service. Business resiliency is very important as our 24-7 support staff, well-trained technicians, and professional consultants must ensure customers are always safe, and can rapidly respond to their needs at any time of day, from any location,” said Jay Spencer Waldron, Director of Technical Services at NorthStar Home. “We already had several remote employees, but the ability to shift the entire organization to work from home, and keep both employees and customers protected, required a monumental team effort.”

The company’s business continuity plan called for a staggered rollout of contact center agents, employees and executives moving to mobile and remote work. By deploying 8x8 X Series, an integrated cloud voice, video, chat, contact center and analytics solution on an open, modern cloud technology platform, NorthStar Home was able to make the switchover in only a few days without impacting employee and customer engagement.

“8x8 is a great partner, and their integrated cloud communications and contact center solution helped minimize business disruption when it mattered most,” added Waldron. “In addition, the rich reporting and analytics capabilities from 8x8 allowed us to remotely track agent and contact center performance, and quickly measure the success of new ideas, such as scheduling changes, on-demand staffing and shift splitting. 8x8 Video Meetings also enhanced team communication and collaboration amongst the remote workforce, and during agent coaching as well.”

8x8 Contact Center, available as part of X Series, is a complete solution including ACD, IVR, digital channels, outbound dialer, reporting, customer experience analytics, quality management, speech analytics, customer surveys and knowledgebase, all delivered on one unified, secure and reliable platform featuring single sign-on and centralized administration. Pre-built CRM integrations make it easy for agents to access and view customer data.

“NorthStar Home’s core values of integrity, accountability, and service plus their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe and secure are primary reasons their business is growing as fast as it is,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “We're thrilled that the 8x8 cloud communications and contact center solution significantly enhanced their readiness to respond to unexpected challenges and ensure business resiliency.”

Over 7 Million Video Meetings Monthly Active Users Worldwide

8x8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, APIs and advanced analytics. This allows companies to rapidly unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8x8 X Series includes 8x8 Video Meetings, which is also available as a free, unlimited standalone version at https://8x8.vc, and provides international dial-in numbers in more than 55 countries. 8x8 Video Meetings is optimized for use with the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins. 8x8 Video Meetings is also part of 8x8 Express, a solution for small organizations and teams that require a complete, preconfigured business phone system with a dedicated business number, video meetings and messaging in a single desktop and mobile application.

8x8 has experienced a significant increase in usage across its video meetings solutions with monthly active users growing globally to now more than 7 million. For the latest 8x8 Video Meetings usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8x8.com/live.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

