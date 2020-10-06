ProStar Hires Jess Lyman as VP of Sales

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProStar announced today that the company has hired Jess Lyman as the company's Vice President of Sales. Mr. Lyman will be responsible for overseeing the sales of ProStar's flagship mobile software application PointMan®. Mr. Lyman’s responsibilities will be to utilize his expertise to increase market awareness and sales growth across all the PointMan software offerings.

ProStar CEO Page Tucker commented, "We have strategically expanded both our sales and marketing teams so that we can increase our market penetration both in the US, Canada, and abroad. Jess's depth of experience in managing sales teams and impressive track record for expanding into new markets will help us to accelerate the adoption rate of PointMan.”

Jess brings his 20 years of sales and management experience to ProStar. As a sales leader with Eli Lilly and as an entrepreneur and founder of his own company, that was recently acquired by the national PEO firm, G&A Partners, his knowledge and expertise will immediately add value to the company.

"I look forward to helping expand the markets of ProStar’s software solution." Said Jess Lyman, “PointMan is a disruptive software. It is an incredibly robust tool, inexpensive, easy to use, and brings immediate value to any organization involved in the construction or maintenance of surface and subsurface infrastructure.”

About ProStar

ProStar specializes in the development of Precision Mapping Solutions™. ProStar’s Solution is natively Cloud and Mobile and offered as Software as a Service. ProStar’s Solution is designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires the precise location of sub-surface infrastructure including utility, oil & gas, construction, engineering & surveying, 811 and contract locating. ProStar’s Solution enables real-time access to precise location information where and when it is most needed, including in the office and out in the field. https://www.prostarcorp.com

Matthew Breman

VP of Marketing

970.314.5991