Prosimo Exits Stealth With $25 Million Series A

SANTA CLARA — Prosimo has emerged from stealth to modernize application delivery for the cloud and formally launched its Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform. With the Prosimo AXI platform, cloud architects and security teams have a single, vertically integrated infrastructure stack to deliver an application experience that is exemplary, with embedded security. Prosimo customers include Fortune 500 companies, tier-1 service providers, and global partners.

The company has raised $25 million in seed and Series A funding co-led by General Catalyst and WRVI Capital with participation from Nepenthe Capital. Dr. Steve Herrod, managing director at General Catalyst, and Lip-Bu Tan, managing partner at WRVI Capital, have joined the board.

The Prosimo leadership team, co-founders Ramesh Prabagaran (CEO) and Nehal Bhau (CTO), were part of the founding team at Viptela and were subsequently responsible for product and engineering respectively for the fast-growing SD-WAN business at Cisco. Co-founders Linus Aranha and Pradeep Aragonda bring deep technical and product expertise for the modern cloud stack.

Modern applications are diverse, fragmented, highly distributed, and increasingly becoming cloud native. They are also often spread across various cloud providers and on-premises infrastructures creating a truly multi-cloud environment. The enterprise workforce and customers alike access applications from home, remote offices, customer sites, or on the road. Additionally, applications and cloud services are now being cross-connected to deliver new capabilities. The result is a subpar user experience with major security gaps and, unfortunately, cloud architects, operations, and security teams are under pressure to make everything work without the tools to accurately measure and deliver the required application experience.

Prosimo is using its venture capital backing to transform enterprise infrastructure. Prosimo AXI is the first platform built to make infrastructure transparent and secure. Traditional, siloed approaches have become a losing proposition as networking, security, application delivery, and observability cannot operate independently of each other in the cloud. Through a vertically integrated stack, Prosimo handles both user-to-app and app-to-app requirements, preventing multiple fragmented initiatives in the cloud. One infrastructure stack handles everything — provides secure access, app experience, real-time insights, and quantified recommendations for multi-cloud. The Prosimo AXI platform is powered by machine learning and works with the platform’s Application-driven Intelligent Results engine (AIR) and AXI Edge.

“Our mission is to make infrastructure transparent and secure and to deliver multi-cloud apps with the experience required at scale and controlled by the customer,” said Ramesh Prabagaran, co-founder and CEO of Prosimo. “A new architecture will define how applications should be delivered, especially from the cloud — we are set to lead this trend to help enterprises meet the ever-changing needs of cloud applications. We are humbled to see large enterprises validate our vision by taking steps to modernize their stack.”