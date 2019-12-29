ProdPerfect Pulls In $13 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — ProdPerfect , which offers autonomous end-to-end (E2E) web application testing, has raised a $13 million Series A round led by Anthos Capital with the participation of Fika Ventures , Eniac Ventures , Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator , and Acrew Capital .

Unleashing the power of machine learning to solve the hardest, most important, and previously unsolved problems in E2E QA testing, ProdPerfect autonomously and continuously identifies, creates, maintains, and evolves E2E test suites via analysis of live user traffic. Building on its $2.6 million seed round announced in March 2019, the company has over 50 customers and has been growing 25 percent month over month in booked revenue.

“ProdPerfect matches our investment profile to support high impact, mission-driven teams building disruptive companies in spaces ripe for transformation,” shared Paul Farr of Anthos Capital. “Their data-driven approach removes the guesswork and critical coverage problems in application testing by automatically discovering and testing based on live user traffic – freeing up valuable engineering resources for digital product innovation.”

“We are thrilled to have the support and recognition of Anthos Capital for our mission to fight burnout in software engineers by automating pains out of software development and improving developer impact,” said Dan Widing, Founder and CEO of ProdPerfect. “And we are excited to have the vote of confidence for our radical approach to quality assurance by our growing customer base, consisting of Silicon Valley hypergrowth startups to established global brands.”