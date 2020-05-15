Prodoscore Closes Series A Funding Round Led by Troy Carter

Serial entrepreneur and early-stage investor in Uber, Lyft, Dropbox, Spotify, Warby Parker, Slack and others invests in employee productivity and visibility leader

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#remotework--Prodoscore, a leader in employee visibility software, today announced that it has closed a Series A funding round led by serial entrepreneur and venture capital investor Troy Carter. The funding will go toward sales and product development as the company moves into a rapid growth phase to meet heightened demand for its solution in the wake of the sudden and widespread move to remote workforces brought about by COVID-19.

Prodoscore’s software facilitates management of employees both in-office and remote, delivering powerful business intelligence and offering deep insights into employee productivity through one simple score. The tool helps companies measure, understand and improve employee productivity across the entire organization.

Troy Carter – serial entrepreneur and early-stage investor in Uber, Lyft, Dropbox, Spotify, Warby Parker, theSkimm, MOAT, Gimlet Media, Thrive Market and ATTN – agreed to lead the round because the opportunity with Prodoscore fit into his overall investment strategy. “Our investment in Prodoscore’s Series A round feels timely as more companies shift to a long-term work from home strategy,” he said. “Workflow tools sit at the top of the priority stack for most companies and Prodoscore has delivered a great product at the right time.”

Enabling and Improving Remote Worker Productivity

Prodoscore’s “secret sauce” is building trust while supervising and enabling highly productive sales and other functional teams, an increasingly urgent need in today’s suddenly-much-larger remote workforce. The company’s technology leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help user organizations discover opportunities for profitability through Actionable Analytics™ that remove the guesswork from management of remote or in-office teams. Prodoscore measures thousands of daily activity points across business applications that sales teams use each day, including: customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, office applications like Google Cloud apps and Microsoft Office365, and communications tools – all of which keep sales leadership better informed and better prepared.

“Prodoscore is all about helping companies maximize the profit potential of their teams, and it represents the right technology at the right time,” said Sam Naficy, CEO of Prodoscore. “We are truly excited to be partnering with Troy. He’s proven to be an incredibly successful VC and entrepreneur who has a keen eye for what works when it comes to technology. His investment and confidence in our company will help us prepare for our next phase of rapid growth, and we’re looking forward to building our team and product to meet the immense marketplace need.”

Substantial Market Momentum – Accelerated by Current Events

The Prodoscore solution has been enthusiastically received by customers, and the company just passed a major milestone, with some 30,000 users now live on its platform. Sudden demand for remote work has contributed to strong interest in Prodoscore from both enterprise B2B and B2C companies as a relevant and timely solution for tackling the challenges associated with remote workforce management. Customers that are already leveraging Prodoscore to better predict and improve revenue results include Vonage, DTiQ, Star2Star and AppSmart.

