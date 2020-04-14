Prodly Introduces Next Innovation in Application Operations to Help Customers Build, Test, and Deploy Low-code Applications Faster and More Reliably

Following the success of its popular release management solution, company launches API-based regression testing

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on momentous customer growth, Prodly today announced a new product as part of its application operations platform. AppOps Test, available today on the Salesforce AppExchange, provides automated testing to validate complex business logic and data integrity of low-code, declaratively configured applications.

A first-of-its-kind regression testing engine, AppOps Test fills a critical gap in agile release management for low-code apps like Salesforce CPQ. Unlike click player testing, AppOps Test tests the reference data underpinning point-and-click configuration, providing early warning of regressions introduced by Salesforce’s automatic upgrades, configuration changes, or other development workflows.

“Regression testing is a critical part of application lifecycle management, but too often testing changes to low-code apps has meant tedious, manual processes. With the introduction of AppOps Test we continue to help customers build and iterate apps faster, more frequently, and with greater governance,” explains Max Rudman, CEO or Prodly.

AppOps Test enables administrators to easily plan, create, execute, and rerun test cases directly in Salesforce with clicks, not code. The product tests the calculations generated by CPQ to ensure changes to Salesforce have not inadvertently impacted price rules, quote line amount, and other important quote attributes. Powerful test case reporting shows pass/fail results in real time to pinpoint record-level issues that may have otherwise been promoted to production unnoticed.

“By automating testing, our customers can not only iterate apps faster and deploy more reliable releases, they can free up valuable technical resources for more important projects,” says Stephen Crane, Product Manager at Prodly.

