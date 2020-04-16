Procurant Releases SafeGuard™ Solution for Food, Employee and Facility Safety

Technology for foodservice and retail operations includes COVID-19 checklists for enhanced facility sanitation and employee hygiene.

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--Procurant, a Silicon Valley technology company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced the availability of Procurant SafeGuard™, an enhanced version of its widely-used SureCheck food safety software created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are difficult times for so many people and businesses, and in particular those in food and related industries,” said Ian Duffield, General Manager, Food Safety Solutions, Procurant. “Procurant already offers an industry standard food safety and task management solution, but with SafeGuard we adapted our SureCheck product to help these important businesses rapidly adjust their operations to new enhanced cleaning and employee safety protocols.”

Procurant SafeGuard™ is a mobile application used across an organization to monitor critical tasks and track activity related to COVID-19 precautions. The product includes standard checklists for facility sanitation and employee hygiene, and can be deployed across multiple locations in 14 different languages.

Procurant SafeGuard™ includes:

Recurring checklists for COVID-19 related employee hygiene and facility sanitation tasks;

Cloud-based storage of all observations, activities and audit commentary;

Photo or video capture with notes;

Complete reporting and analytics.

Procurant SafeGuard™ is available free of charge for a limited time to qualified organizations. Full details are available at www.procurant.com/safeguard.

Procurant will also host a free webinar to provide additional information on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time. Register at www.procurant.com/w/safeguard-1.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with more than US$89 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com

Kevin Brooks; 669-221-6428; media@procurant.com