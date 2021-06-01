Private Equity Firms Buy Cloudera for $5.3 Billion

SANTA CLARA — Two private equity firms have agreed to buy enterprise data cloud company Cloudera. Affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) and KKR are paying all cash in a deal valued at $5.3 billion.

Cloudera will become a private company and the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

The Board of Directors of Cloudera has unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that the Cloudera shareholders approve the transaction and adopt the merger agreement. Entities related to Icahn Group, collectively holding approximately 18% of the outstanding shares of Cloudera common stock, have entered into a voting agreement pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote their shares of Cloudera common stock in favor of the transaction.

The transaction delivers substantial value to Cloudera shareholders, who will receive $16.00 in cash per share, representing a 24% premium to the closing price as of May 28, 2021 and a 30% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average share price.

“This transaction provides substantial and certain value to our shareholders while also accelerating Cloudera’s long-term path to hybrid cloud leadership for analytics that span the complete data lifecycle – from the Edge to AI,” said Rob Bearden, CEO of Cloudera. “We believe that as a private company with the expertise and support of experienced investors such as CD&R and KKR, Cloudera will have the resources and flexibility to drive product-led growth and expand our addressable market opportunity.”

“We very much look forward to working with Cloudera as it continues to execute its long-term transformation strategy,” said Jeff Hawn, CD&R Operating Partner who will serve as Chairman of the company upon the close of the transaction. “The company has made significant progress establishing the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) as a leader in hybrid and multi-cloud analytics, and we believe that our experience and capabilities can offer valuable support to accelerate expansion into new products and markets.” Mr. Hawn’s past roles include serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quest Software, Vertafore, and Attachmate.

“We have followed the Cloudera story closely for a number of years and are pleased to be supporting its mission of helping companies make better use of their data in the ever-evolving hybrid IT environment,” said John Park, KKR Partner and Head of Americas Technology Private Equity. “We are excited to contribute to Cloudera’s accelerated innovation efforts as a private company.”

KKR is making the investment from its North American private equity funds, adding to KKR’s experience helping to grow leading global technology businesses, including GoDaddy, Internet Brands, Epicor, BMC, Optiv, Calabrio, Corel and 1-800 Contacts. CD&R’s investments in technology-related businesses include Epicor, Capco, m2gen, Sirius Computer Solutions, and TRANZACT.