Privacera Reels In $13.5 Million Series A

Co-founded by Balaji Ganesan and Don Bosco Durai, Privacera empowers enterprises to balance the dual mandate of data governance and security with data discovery, access control, and analytics. Considered by many as “Apache Ranger in the Cloud”, Privacera provides centralized data access governance that extends Apache Ranger’s extensive capabilities beyond traditional Big Data environments to cloud-native services and leading analytics platforms such as AWS, Azure, GCP and Databricks.

FREMONT — Privacera , the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger, has raised $13.5 million in Series A funding to support the increasing demand for automated data security, privacy and governance in the cloud. The funding was led by Accel who invested based on the tremendous trajectory of the Company and its strong customer base. Accel joins early investors Cervin Ventures, Point 72, and Alchemist Accelerator.

“Our experience building and working with the Apache Ranger community to handle millions of petabytes of data has been invaluable in bringing a fast, easy, and efficient architecture to support data governance and compliance in the cloud. We help our community balance the competing mandates of data democratization while adhering to applicable privacy and industry regulations,” said Balaji Ganesan, CEO and co-founder, Privacera. “Privacera continues to see unparalleled growth, which validates our ability to provide faster and more efficient on-premise data lake migrations to the cloud and enable easy and secure sharing of information with applicable analysts and data scientists. The recent funding and support from Accel will enable us to continue to exceed the needs of our vibrant and growing community so they can use and share any data and support regulatory compliance through automated data discovery and access control.”

“As enterprises continue to rapidly migrate to the cloud, access to analytics and data sharing without compromising security, privacy and compliance has never been more critical,” said Eric Wolford, venture partner at Accel. “Privacera’s proven ability to help enterprises leverage data responsibly is a testament to their uniquely scalable technology and we’re thrilled to be an early partner to Balaji, Don and the entire Privacera team.”