Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Alliance Global Partners

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority”), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, today announced that it will participate in a virtual event as part of Alliance Global Partners’ Tech Talk series.

Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority, will take part in a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. EDT on October 8, 2020.

You can register for the live webinar discussion and access the webcast here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6HgsJqRiQBK0g0ZdfrEHIQ

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and corporate payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority’s enterprise operates from a purpose-built payments infrastructure that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent software. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.


Contacts

Chris Kettmann
773-497-7575
ckettmann@lincolnchurchilladvisors.com

