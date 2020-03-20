Priority Health expands home medication delivery for all members

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Priority Health announced today expanded access to home medication deliveries for all its members. Members are now able to take advantage of free home delivery options offered by national retailer CVS, as well as their own local pharmacies that offer this service. These delivery options are not limited to certain drugs or a specific day’s supply. Priority Health members can also continue to use the company’s existing free mail order option offered through Express Scripts which provides 90-day prescriptions. Delivery is free, but member copay still applies for the cost of medications.

“ We know how crucial it is for people to continue receiving and taking the medications they need,” said Christina Barrington, Pharm. D., Vice President of Pharmacy Programs at Priority Health. “ These measures will allow us to continue serving our members while enabling them to continue practicing social distancing.”

The average time for CVS to deliver medication to patients is 1-2 days through either UPS or FedEx. Priority Health members who would like to use this delivery service should contact CVS through CVS.com, the CVS mobile application, or by contacting their local CVS pharmacy directly.

This expanded home delivery service is available to members through April 17, and will be reevaluated as more information is gathered regarding COVID-19. Free mail order delivery via Express Scripts continues to be available year-round for previously eligible members. For more information on what COVID-19 is, what the symptoms are and how to reduce your risk, visit https://www.priorityhealth.com/landing/about-covid-19.

About Priority Health:

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan offering a broad portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than one million members each year and offering a network that includes 97 percent of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Priority Health is the smart choice for people seeking affordable, quality health insurance.

