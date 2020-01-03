Primus Chooses DESTINI Estimator to Enhance Preconstruction Offerings

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beck Technology, the leading software and service firm for the commercial design and construction industry, announced that national design-build firm Primus has chosen DESTINI® Estimator as its new enterprise-wide preconstruction platform.

Founded in 2000 in Woodstock, Georgia, Primus delivers planning, budgeting, architecture, engineering, automation design and construction management services to the cold storage, food service and manufacturing industries. Primus works with its clients to develop a single-source responsibility approach that incorporates state-of-the-art technology and sustainable design and construction practices. They attribute their nearly 20-year success to the long-term relationships they have established with their clients.

The multi-year enterprise agreement will enable the company to utilize DESTINI Estimator in all of its preconstruction efforts.

“We discovered Beck Technology and their flagship product, DESTINI Estimator, when we saw their booth at Procore Groundbreak,” said Brad Browning, Director of Preconstruction at Primus. “Not only were we excited by what we saw, but in the following weeks of demos and exploration of the product, we found the entire Beck Technology team easy to work with. We look forward to seeing what this collaboration produces.”

“We believe that the success of preconstruction technology depends on the alignment of the software vendor and the client,” said Chris Torbert, Vice President of Sales at Beck Technology. “Throughout our conversations with Primus, we have seen the same passion for innovative solutions and collaboration within their company. We are excited to continue our partnership with them.”

ABOUT BECK TECHNOLOGY

Beck Technology empowers the AEC industry to make smarter choices through innovative software solutions and expert consulting. Clients, ranging from government agencies to Fortune 500 companies as well as local, regional, and global construction firms, count on Beck Technology tools to conceptualize and estimate projects with unmatched speed, precision, and customization. Beck Technology’s DESTINI Estimator software is the only purpose-built platform created exclusively for preconstruction and cost estimating professionals. Visit www.beck-technology.com, call 888-835-7778, or follow @BeckTechnology.

Julie Huval

juliehuval@beck-technology.com

214-649-7210