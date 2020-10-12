Prime Day Speaker & Soundbar Deals (2020): Best Early Sonos, Bose, Anker Speaker & Home Theater Soundbar Deals Published by Retail Fuse

Save on a wide range of home theater, soundbar & speaker deals at the early Prime Day 2020 sale, featuring the top speaker and soundbar deals on Bose soundbars, Sonos Smart speakers, Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speakers, and many more.
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Find the top early speaker and soundbar deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring the top home theater, soundbar, and speaker offers including Sonos, Bose, and Anker soundbars and speakers. Shop the latest deals on the list below.
Best speaker deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of speakers from Sonos, Bose, Anker & more top brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 43% on Bluetooth speakers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated speakers from brands including Bose, Anker & Sonos
- Save up to 53% on home theater & surround sound systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $100 on Bose compact, wireless Bluetooth & Wi-Fi speakers and home theater systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $99 on Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater - click the link for the latest deals on the Sonos Move, Arc, Five & One speakers & soundbars
- Save $100 on the Bose Home Speaker 500 with Built-in Alexa Voice Control at Amazon
- Save $99 on the Sonos In-Wall Speakers at Amazon
- Save $55 on the Bose Wave Music System IV at Amazon
- Save $151 on the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Channel Surround System at Amazon
- Save $250 on the Klipsch R-110SW Subwoofer at Amazon
- Save 35% on the PKlipsch R-41M Powerful Detailed Bookshelf Home Speaker at Amazon
- Save 43% on the OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker at Amazon
- Save on the JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon
- Save on the Anker Soundcore Mini Super-Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon
- Save on Anker Bluetooth speakers - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best soundbar deals:
- Save up to 30% on top-rated soundbars from Sonos, Bose, LG & Samsung - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 20% on the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System at Amazon
- Save $102 on the Sony HT-G700: 3.1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar at Amazon
- Save $80 on the LG SL5Y 2.1 Channel High Resolution Sound Bar w/ DTS Virtual:X at Amazon
- Save $70 on the JBL Bar 5.1 at Amazon
- Save $70 on the JBL Bar 2.1 at Amazon
- Save $52 on the SAMSUNG 5.1ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound and Acoustic Beam at Amazon
- Save $170 on the Polk Audio MagniFi Max Home Theater Sound Bar at Amazon
Amazon’s Prime Day sale is a two-day shopping event where Prime members can take advantage of deep discounts on thousands of items including gadgets, home appliances, and the latest trends in fashion.
Amazon’s Prime Day sale offers impressive deals on home theater speakers and soundbars from top brands like Sonos, Sony, Bose, Anker, and Samsung that make Prime members flock to Amazon to take advantage of. Some of the most popular ones are the JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth speakers, the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speakers II, the Sonos One SL smart speakers, and the Anker Soundscore Boost 20W Bluetooth speakers with BassUp technology.
Amazon also offers a wide range of soundbars for those looking to improve the audio in their home theaters. Some good home theater soundbars include the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System, the Sonos Playbar, and the Sonos Beam with Amazon Alexa built-in. If you want a full 5.1 surround sound speaker setup, a good choice would be the Klipsch Black Reference Theater 5.1 Surround Sound System Pack.
This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale is happening in the fourth quarter of 2020, much later than its usual July schedule.
