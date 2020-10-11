Prime Day Samsung TV, LG TV, TCL & Sony TV Deals 2020: Early 4K, Smart TV & Projector Savings Reported by Consumer Articles

Amazon Prime Day deals experts are rounding-up the best early TV deals for Prime Day, featuring deals on highly rated Samsung flat and curved TVs, TCL Roku TVs, Sony TVs, LG OLED TVs, and TV projectors
Best 4K TV deals:
- Save up to 30% on 4K TVs at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on top-rated 4K Ultra HD TVs from top manufacturers such as Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL
- Save 30% on the Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV at Amazon (Prime Exclusive Deal)
- Save $202 on the Samsung QLED Q80T Series 4K TV at Amazon - 2020 model Samsung TV that boasts 4K UHD direct full array & Quantum HDR 12X for that rich, cinematic color
- Save $150 on the Samsung QLED Q60 Series 4K TV at Amazon - 2019 model Samsung UHD TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility
- Save $102 on the Samsung 65” QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon - 2020 model Q70T Series Samsung TV with dual-LED Quantum HDR display & Alexa built-in
- Save $92 on the Samsung Curved 4K UHD Smart TV at Amazon - 2019 model 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series smart TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility
- Save $403 on the LG 4K Smart OLED TV at Amazon - excellent for gaming, thanks to its advanced a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K
- Save $250 on the LG 75" 4K Smart TV at Amazon - UHD LG TV with real 4K IPS display, active HDR & built-in Alexa Alexa & Apple AirPlay 2
- Save $147 on the new LG NanoCell 4K TV at Amazon - 4K smart UHD NanoCell 90 Series LG TV available in 55”, 65”, 75” & 85” 4K display sizes
- Save 42% on the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV (with Roku TV) at Amazon - this best-selling LED smart TV has 4K Ultra HD picture clarity and high dynamic range (HDR)
- Save $402 on the Sony 65-Inch 4K TV at Amazon - 2020 model Sony TV (X900H) with 4K Ultra HD smart TV with HDR, game mode for gaming & Alexa compatibility
- Save 30% on the Sony 4K Ultra HD LED TV at Amazon - available in 55”, 65” & 75” display sizes with a 4K Processor X1, triluminos display & smart Android TV with Google Assistant
Best Smart TV deals:
- Save up to 42% on TVs from top manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony & TCL - at the Prime Day sale
- Save up to $202 on Samsung TVs including Samsung 4K, QLED & smart TVs - click the link for the latest deals on best-selling Samsung 4K TVs and Samsung QLED televisions with over a billion shades of color
- Save up to $403 on LG TVs & LG OLED TVs - check out the full range of LG LED TVs & OLED TVs on sale for Prime Day
- Save up to 42% on TCL TVs - check all the latest deals on TCL Smart LED Roku TVs and TCL 4K Ultra HD televisions
- Save up to $402 on Sony TVs including Sony 4K TVs & Sony BRAVIA televisions - at the Prime Day sale
- Save 35% on the TCL 32-inch Smart LED TV (with Roku TV) at Amazon - top-rated LED smart TV with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes available through Roku TV
- Save $102 on the TCL 40-inch Smart LED Roku TV at Amazon - 2019 model 1080p Full HD TCL TV compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- Save up to $403 on a wide range of TVs at the Prime Day sale - click the link for all the latest deals on smart TVs, 4K TVs, OLED TVs & more
Best projector deals:
- Save up to 65% on a wide selection of projectors & home theater equipment - save on projectors from top brands including Anker, BenQ, Epson, ViewSonic & Kodak
- Save $300 on the Epson Wireless Home Theater Projector at Amazon - wireless 1080P projector with wireless screen mirroring
- Save 65% on the YABER V2 WiFi Mini Projector at Amazon - full HD 1080P and 200" supported portable wireless mirroring projector
- Save $220 on the YABER Y30 Native 1080P Projector at Amazon - full HD home theater video projector with keystone correction support
- Save $150 on the BenQ Short Throw Gaming Projector at Amazon - Full HD 1080p gaming projector with ultra-fast, low-input lag and a refresh rate
- Save 38% on the Jinhoo WiFi Mini Projector at Amazon - includes a 100" projector screen great for daily home theater use
- Save $50 on the Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector at Amazon - smart portable projector with a 360° speaker & up to 4 hours of video playtime
In need of some more deals on best-selling TVs and TV projectors? Click here to check out the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.
Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event stretches over 48 hours, with thousands of items from top brands being offered with significant savings.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and unlock all the best Prime Day deals.
Shoppers looking to save on LG, TCL, Samsung and Sony 4K TVs can take advantage of the considerable number of deals available on Amazon Prime Day. If you’re searching for a brand new TV to spice up your home entertainment setup, Amazon is the place to go. Amazon has a huge catalog of TVs and smart TVs ranging from premium models featuring OLED displays and 4K resolution to the more affordable ones with just enough specs to improve your home theatre.
Some of the higher-end models are the LG OLED B9 Series Smart TV featuring a 55” OLED screen with 4K resolution, the much larger 77” LG OLED Smart TV with Amazon Alexa built-in, and Sony’s A8H 65” BRAVIA OLED Ultra HD Smart TV.
Samsung also has its own line of QLED smart TVs like the Samsung QN32Q50RAFXZA 32” Flat Screen QLED 4K Smart TV. If you want a more budget-friendly Smart TV, you can look into brands like TCL, Sceptre, and Hisense. If TVs don’t cut it for you, you can dive into the world of projectors. Some brands to consider when it comes to projectors are Epson, BenQ, and Optoma.
This year’s later date for the sale makes it the first Prime Day to take place outside of the traditional summer season.
In need of some more deals on 4K TVs, smart TVs, and TV projectors? Click here to access the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
