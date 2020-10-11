Prime Day Roomba, Dyson, & Shark Vacuum Deals 2020: Early Robot Vacuum & Upright Vacuum Cleaner Deals Reported by Save Bubble

The top early vacuum deals for Prime Day 2020, including Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, Dyson cordless vacuums, & Shark upright vacuums discounts
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compare the latest early vacuum deals for Prime Day, featuring all the latest Shark Navigator upright vacuum, Dyson Animal, and iRobot Roomba robovac discounts. Explore the best deals in the list below.
Best Roomba deals:
- Save up to $356 on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners - check the latest deals on all the top-rated Roomba models like the Roomba S9, i7, 960, e5 and brand new i3 and i3+
- Save $201 on the Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon - self-emptying Roomba robot vacuum w/ automatic dirt disposal, smart mapping & Alexa connectivity
- Save $201 on the Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon - boasts iRobot’s PerfectEdge technology for advanced cleaning & features self-emptying automatic dirt disposal
- Save $101 on the Roomba S9 Robot Vacuum at Amazon - with advanced smart navigation, up to 40x suction power & PerfectEdge technology for more thorough cleaning
- Save $81 on the Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum at Amazon - features 5x the power suction of the entry-level Roomba 600 series
- Save $356 on the Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum (used) at Amazon - features advanced navigation & up to 5x the suction power of the Roomba 600 series
- Save up to $201 on the latest Roomba models like the i3, i7, S9, 960, 980 & more - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Dyson vacuum deals:
- Save up to $100 on Dyson vacuums at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on Dyson cordless stick vacuums, lightweight & upright vacs
- Save $51 on the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon - its soft roller cleaning head is designed to remove debris and dust on hard floors
- Save $50 on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum at Amazon - top-rated corded Dyson vacuum designed for easy maneuvering & cleaning hard-to-reach areas
- Save $100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon - lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner w/ 3 cleaning modes & up to 60 minutes of runtime
- Check out the full range of Dyson technology deals including vacuums, hair dryers, fans & purifiers on sale for Prime Day
Best Shark vacuum deals:
- Save up to $100 on Shark vacuums - check the latest deals on Shark Navigator, Apex & Rocket cordless vacs, Shark ION robot vacuums & steam mops
- Save $100 on the Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum at Amazon - its detachable pod lets users clean hard-to-reach areas easily
- Save $100 on the Shark Rotator Cordless Bagless Vacuum at Amazon - professional upright vacuum w/ Lift-Away hand vacuum & anti-allergy seal
- Save $75 on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum at Amazon - features a powerful suction, HEPA filter, & swivel-steering maneuverability
- Save $70 on the Shark ION Robot Vacuum at Amazon - WiFi-connected & Alexa-compatible robot vacuum with up to 120 mins of runtime
- Save $70 on the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL at Amazon - comes w/ a bagless self-emptying base that lets you forget dustbin emptying for up to 30 days
More vacuum & robot vacuum deals:
- Save up to $356 on vacuum cleaners from top brands including Dyson, Shark, Roomba & more - at the Prime Day sale
- Save up to $116 on a wide selection of robot vacuums from top brands including Shark ION, Roborock, Neato, eufy, ILIFE, Roomba & Samsung POWERbot - at the Prime Day sale
- Save $70 on the Aucma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon - boasts up to 1900Pa suction power, a v-shaped roller brush & a 4-layer efficiency filtration system
- Save $116 on the GOOVI 1600Pa Robot Vacuum at Amazon - top-selling self-charging robot vacuum that’s perfect for homes w/ pets & carpeted floors
- Save $109 on the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum & Mop at Amazon - equipped w/ LiDAR navigation for more efficient cleaning & a large electric water tank for automatic mopping
- Save $95 on the GOOVI 2100Pa Robot Vacuum at Amazon - with strong suction & comes w/ 2 magnetic boundary strips and 4 extra brushes
- Save $50 on the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum at Amazon - smart vacuum cleaner w/ ReactiveAI, LiDAR navigation & up to 2500Pa of suction power
Looking for more deals on cordless and upright vacuum cleaners? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day sale page for the entire selection of active discounts available now.
Amazon Prime Day deals last for a certain period of time. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon Prime Day brings time-limited deals on thousands of items across all Amazon’s product categories including smart home devices, cookware, electronics, and more.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and enjoy all the best Prime Day deals.
A wide selection of robot and traditional vacuums from Dyson, Roomba, & Shark can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. For convenient cleaning, robot vacuums such as those from iRobot are the best option at keeping floors free from dirt and dust. iRobot Roomba robotic vacuums operate independently using navigation systems and various sensors to find areas to clean while its suction sweeps particles in.
The latest Roombas, such as the i7, s9, and 960, have advanced features such as self-emptying dirt disposal bases, automatic recharge and resume, and smart mapping. Competing brands such as Roborock, eufy, Neato and Shark ION utilize similar technologies including wireless connectivity.
Upright vacuum cleaners from Shark and cordless stick vacuums from Dyson, meanwhile, represent the best-reviewed standard cleaning appliances on Amazon. The Shark Navigator and Rotator corded bagless vacuums deep clean floors and can be lifted away to reach shelves and ceilings. Dyson’s V11 cordless stick vacuums trade suction power for even more versatility and ease of use. The V11 Animal, Outsize, and Torque Drive include multiple cleaning heads for a variety of uses.
More than 175 million products across various categories were purchased and delivered worldwide during last year’s Prime Day shopping event.
Searching for more deals on vacuums? Click here to compare the full selection of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)