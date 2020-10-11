Prime Day AirPods & Headphones Deals (2020): Best Early Beats, Sony, AirPods Pro & Bose Headphones Deals Rated by Spending Lab

Check out all the best early Bluetooth headphones & AirPods deals for Prime Day 2020, including the best savings on Bose, Beats & Sony noise canceling headphones & earbuds

Best AirPods deals:

Save up to $30 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - with tapered silicone tips and adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

- with tapered silicone tips and adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear Save $40 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon - with wireless charging case, 24-hour battery life, and universal fit

Best headphones deals:

Prime members enjoy significant discounts on a wide range of products on Prime Day, Amazon’s yearly two-day sale exclusive to its members.

Prime Day has established itself as one of the best days of the year for shoppers looking to find deals on Bluetooth headphones, earbuds & AirPods. While you'll find some of the best Bluetooth headphones and wireless earbuds on Amazon, Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are still top-sellers in the wireless earbuds category due to the popularity of iOS devices.

If you are looking for a wireless Bluetooth headphones with noise-cancelling, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is still the top performer when it comes to comfort, ANC, and connection reliability. For bassheads, the Sony WH-XB900N might be the better option. It has better sound quality, with emphasis on the low frequency, while also featuring strong noise-cancelling.

Beats also offers a bunch of wireless headphones, and the Beats Solo3 is a very good on-ear headphones for people that prefer an on-ear design. It is equipped with the Apple W1 chip, is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and has a battery life of up to 40 hours.

Last year’s Prime Day sale proved to be a record-breaker for sales of Amazon devices, with the Amazon Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick proving to be particularly popular items.

