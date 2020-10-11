BusinessWire

Prime Day AirPods & Headphones Deals (2020): Best Early Beats, Sony, AirPods Pro & Bose Headphones Deals Rated by Spending Lab

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Prime Day AirPods & Headphones Deals (2020): Best Early Beats, Sony, AirPods Pro & Bose Headphones Deals Rated by Spending Lab

Check out all the best early Bluetooth headphones & AirPods deals for Prime Day 2020, including the best savings on Bose, Beats & Sony noise canceling headphones & earbuds


BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Day researchers have revealed all the best early headphones deals for Prime Day, including offers on the latest Bose, Sony, Apple AirPods & Beats by Dre headphones. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best AirPods deals:

Best headphones deals:

Looking for more deals on headphones? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day deals page for all the active discounts at the moment.

Prime Day offers are active for a limited period of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Prime members enjoy significant discounts on a wide range of products on Prime Day, Amazon’s yearly two-day sale exclusive to its members.

Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial now and take advantage of the whole Prime Day sale.

Prime Day has established itself as one of the best days of the year for shoppers looking to find deals on Bluetooth headphones, earbuds & AirPods. While you'll find some of the best Bluetooth headphones and wireless earbuds on Amazon, Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are still top-sellers in the wireless earbuds category due to the popularity of iOS devices.

If you are looking for a wireless Bluetooth headphones with noise-cancelling, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is still the top performer when it comes to comfort, ANC, and connection reliability. For bassheads, the Sony WH-XB900N might be the better option. It has better sound quality, with emphasis on the low frequency, while also featuring strong noise-cancelling.

Beats also offers a bunch of wireless headphones, and the Beats Solo3 is a very good on-ear headphones for people that prefer an on-ear design. It is equipped with the Apple W1 chip, is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and has a battery life of up to 40 hours.

Last year’s Prime Day sale proved to be a record-breaker for sales of Amazon devices, with the Amazon Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick proving to be particularly popular items.

Want some more deals on Bluetooth, wireless & noise-canceling headphones? Click here to check out the full range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

 

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

All Instant Pot Multi-Cooker Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early 8 Quart, 6 Quart & 3 Quart Pressure Cooker Deals Released by Save Bubble

Posted on Author Business Wire

Here’s a review of the top early Instant Pot deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on Instant Pot Ultra, DUO Plus, DUO80 & DUO60 programmable multi-cookers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Instant Pot pressure cooker deals are …
BusinessWire

Latest AT&T Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Listed by Saver Trends

Posted on Author Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a list of the best AT&T Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on the latest iPhone 11 Pro Max, Galaxy Note10 and Pixel 4 smartphones.

Best AT&T deals:

Get the Apple iPhone XR, 8, 7 & SE for …
BusinessWire

Bose Headphones & Speakers Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Bose 700, QuietComfort, SoundSport & SoundLink Deals Listed by Consumer Articles

Posted on Author Business Wire

Compare Bose Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on Bose noise-cancelling headphones, wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find all the best Bose audio deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top …