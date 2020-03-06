Presto CEO to Speak On Restaurant Technology Panel at MURTEC 2020

Presto CEO Rajat Suri will share his insights on the future of restaurant technology at the 2020 Restaurant Technology Deep Dive Panel at the conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Presto, the restaurant industry’s leading end-to-end technology platform, today announced its participation on the 2020 Restaurant Technology Deep Dive Panel at this year’s Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference (MURTEC) in Las Vegas, March 9-11.

Presto Chief Executive Officer Rajat Suri will join a panel of leading industry executives at one of the biggest restaurant-focused conferences in the world to share his insights on emerging technology trends, explore how restaurant executives are prioritizing technology spending, and identify key trends for next year. The session will also share key insights from Hospitality Technology’s 2020 Restaurant Technology study scheduled to be released later this month.

Mr. Suri will share his expertise on how technology can boost loyalty and customer engagement by helping restaurants create personalized experiences. He will also discuss how restaurants can seamlessly transition from legacy systems to new platforms.

The “2020 Restaurant Technology Study Deep Dive” session is scheduled on Tuesday, March 10 at 2:15 pm PT, in Concorde A at the Paris Hotel, Las Vegas, NV.

Prior to founding Presto, Mr. Suri was a co-founder of Zimride, now called Lyft—the popular ride-sharing company—and holds a bachelor’s in chemical engineering and economics from the University of Waterloo. He attended a Ph.D. / MBA program at MIT before leaving the program in 2008 to better understand the restaurant industry as a server, and tested the first Presto pay-at-table prototype with guests. Mr. Suri then moved to Silicon Valley, corralled the best design and engineering talent he could find, and built a world-class technology platform. With the signing of several new national agreements over the past year, Presto has almost doubled its market share—from 40 percent in 2016 to 70 percent now—bringing it far ahead of its competitors.

“Today’s customers want speed, personalization, and convenience,” said Mr. Suri. “As much as restaurants care about cutting operational costs, they should look for solutions that create a modern experience for the consumer that will keep them coming back.”

About Presto:

Presto is transforming the restaurant industry by offering innovative, enterprise-grade technologies. Its platform enables operational efficiency and data-driven insights while enhancing guest experience. The highly customizable platform includes powerful solutions for guests (pay-at-table, kiosk, mobile SDK), staff (server handheld, line buster), and managers (computer vision, wearable, A.I. & analytics). Founded in 2008 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and now based in Silicon Valley, California, Presto is currently used by the majority of the top 20 restaurant chains in the U.S. including Applebee’s, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Denny’s, and Outback Steakhouse.

