Prepare to Get Schooled in Hearthstone®’s New Expansion—Enrollment in Scholomance Academy™ Begins Early August!

Pursue advanced study of the arcane in the latest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s hit digital card game, which conjures 135 new cards brimming with spellbinding synergies

The Scholomance Academy Mega Bundle, one of two card pack bundles available for pre-purchase, includes five bonus Golden card packs, the Kel’Thuzad Hero, a Tavern Pass, and more

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Class will officially be in session early August with the arrival of Scholomance Academy™, the next expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s smash-hit digital card game Hearthstone®. Within the hallowed halls of this fabled college of magic, Students will encounter 135 all-new cards, designed to supercharge the game with sorcerous synergies and dazzling displays of arcane splendor.

At Scholomance Academy, students will immerse themselves in a range of magical disciplines designed to empower their continued success in Hearthstone. This mystical curriculum is best represented by Dual-Class cards, usable by two classes (the ultimate double major) and designed around mechanics and strategies they both share. Hunter and Druid students, for example, both have an affinity for beasts and will learn of new ways to harness their wild power. There are 40 Dual-Class cards in Scholomance Academy, including 10 signature Legendary professor minions—one for each of the unique class pairings.

To achieve the highest marks, Scholomance Academy pupils will also have to master the Spellburst keyword, found on minions and weapons, which triggers a powerful one-time effect the next time the player casts a spell. In addition, Studies allow players to Discover a card (select one card from three choices to add to your hand) immediately and reduce the mana cost of the next card they play of that type.

“We love introducing new twists and mechanics to Hearthstone, and Scholomance Academy is one of our most inventive expansions to date,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “This is Hearthstone at its best, and we can’t wait to see what players do with the new Dual-Class cards and all the other tools and tricks we’re adding.”

Students looking to prepare for the academic year can pre-purchase the Scholomance Academy Mega Bundle for $79.99 USD, which comes with 85 Scholomance Academy card packs—5 of which are Golden Card Packs (containing all Golden Scholomance Academy cards)—plus one random Scholomance Academy Golden Legendary card; the Kel’Thuzad Mage Hero; the Kel’Thuzad card back; and a Tavern Pass, unlocking time-limited perks for Hearthstone Battlegrounds® and granting four Arena Tickets, which are good for a free run in the game’s Arena mode. Also available is the Scholomance Academy Bundle for $49.99 USD, which includes 55 Scholomance Academy packs, one random Scholomance Academy Golden Legendary Card, and the Kel’Thuzad card back.

Starting today July 14, players can log in to receive two free copies of the epic neutral minion card Transfer Student*.

For more information on Scholomance Academy, visit the official site.

*Limit two per account. Must log in by October 20, 2020 to claim.

About Hearthstone

With more than 100 million players worldwide, Hearthstone is Blizzard Entertainment’s internationally acclaimed, free-to-play digital card game designed for novice and veteran card-slingers alike. Players can choose from 10 powerful hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells, and weapons based on the unique fantasy of the Warcraft® universe. Featuring a variety of game modes ranging from epic head-to-head duels to story-driven Solo Adventures, Hearthstone offers a vibrant and rewarding experience stacked with strategy, personality, and fun. Hearthstone is available globally for Windows and Mac PCs; Windows, iOS, and Android tablets; and iOS, and Android mobile phones.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone, Overwatch®, the Warcraft, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multifranchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-two #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Battle.net®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

*Sales and/or downloads based on internal company records and reports from key distributors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

Information in this press release that involves Blizzard Entertainment's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the availability, features, and functionality of Hearthstone®, including the Scholomance Academy™ expansion, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Blizzard Entertainment's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Blizzard Entertainment or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Fabio Lo Zito

PR Manager

949.305.9673

flozito@blizzard.com