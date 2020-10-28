Premier Medical Laboratory Services Introduces Revolutionary Virtual Lab

~Allowing COVID-19 Testing Facilities to Drastically Increase Testing Capacity in a Matter of Days~

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#covid19--Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), an award winning molecular diagnostics laboratory, introduces Virtual Lab, an innovative COVID-19 testing solution to overcome laboratory infrastructure restrictions. As many laboratories face an insurmountable influx of testing demands, Virtual Lab allows these facilities to vastly increase their testing capacity and efficiency while bypassing the need to purchase new equipment or endure waiting time of weeks or more for shipping, installation, and validation. Testing facilities can now rent PMLS’ fully-automated robotic workflow and team of 360 employees, including PhD scientists, working 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. While utilizing PMLS’ testing capacity of 300,000 tests per day, 92% of testing results are provided in under 24 hours with Virtual Lab.

“Since COVID-19 became a threat to our nation, we quickly streamlined our workflow, hired employees, validated various coronavirus assays, and purchased the equipment needed to test a large volume of specimens with the highest quality standards,” said Kevin Murdock founder of Premier Medical Laboratory Services. “Our goal as a laboratory with one of the highest testing capacities in the nation is to do our part to help keep the country open. Virtual Lab is one of ways that we can help other labs provide more critical testing without their having to take the time consuming measures we already have since the beginning of this pandemic.”

Virtual Lab comes with five different collection devices for the accessioning of various specimen types, including saliva samples, to fit any facility’s testing needs. Using a proprietary laboratory information system (LIS) with modules that automate quality control, scheduling, testing and billing, Virtual Lab reduces result interpretation time. The LIS integrates seamlessly with any electronic medical record system (EMR) that hospitals and physicians’ offices currently use and is fully HIPAA compliant. Also with Virtual Lab comes a secure online portal to make results easily accessible and to provide statistical reports for data analysis.

Premier Medical Laboratory Services invites all laboratories to use Virtual Lab to quickly and efficiently provide expanded testing capacity with reduced turnaround time of results.

Virtual Lab Includes a Gold Standard SARS-CoV-2 Test

Limit of detection (LoD) meets the standard level of sensitivity for SARS-CoV-2 testing with a false positive rate of occurrence <1% as determined by a third party validation LoD 40 copies/uL

Third party validation studies determined that the specificity of our assay exceeds the requirement of at least 95% >98% Specificity

The accuracy of our assay exceeds the requirement of at least 95% concordance as determined through a third party correlation study >97% Accuracy



For more information or to begin providing expanded testing capacity with Virtual Lab today, visit www.YourVirtualLab.com or contact virtualLab@premedinc.com.

ABOUT PREMIER MEDICAL LABORATORY

Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS) is a CLIA and COLA regulated laboratory based in Greenville, South Carolina focused on providing clinically meaningful results to medical practitioners. Premier Medical Laboratory Services offers a variety of highly specialized tests including: the only Type II Diabetes molecular predisposition test available in the U.S., advanced cardiovascular testing, hereditary cancer screening, carrier screening, women’s health panels, pharmacogenomics, serum allergy testing, blood wellness, Hepatitis C genotyping, respiratory pathogens, gastrointestinal pathogens, and more. In addition to its specialty programs, Premier Medical Laboratory offers a comprehensive testing menu of general chemistry, immunoassay, and hematology tests. The company also is proud to offer a patient friendly billing policy. For more information, please visit www.PreMedInc.com or call 1.877.335.2455.

Kristina Loughrey

Kristina@klapublicrelations.com

864.360.5848