Premier Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:


  • Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Sept. 9, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Sept. 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Links to the live audio webcasts of these presentations, as well as replays of these events, will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.premierinc.com/events-and-reports/events-and-presentations/. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram for more information about the company.


Contacts

Investor contact:
Angie McCabe
Vice President, Investor Relations
704.816.3888
angie_mccabe@premierinc.com

Media contact:
Amanda Forster
Vice President, Public Relations
202.879.8004
amanda_forster@premierinc.com

