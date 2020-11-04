BusinessWire

Premier, Inc. to Participate in the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.


Links to the live audio webcasts of these presentations, as well as replays of these events, will be available on the company’s website at Events Link. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.

About Premier, Inc.
Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram for more information about the company.


