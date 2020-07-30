Preferred Equity Offering of Lead Real Estate via a Digital Securities Issuance, Brought to Market by GRIP, Securitize and Rialto

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lead Real Estate, the Japanese Real Estate Developer company, operates their business not only in Tokyo but also in the USA, Hong Kong and Philippines. The company will become the first Japanese real estate company to conduct a global multi-million dollar capital raise utilising Digital Securities (STO).

The company’s CEO, Eiji Nagahara, mentions that he is proud to be enabling global investors to participate in Tokyo real estate and provide exposure to this vibrant markets’ potential via Lead Real Estate. He went on to add, “Greater Tokyo as one of the world’s largest metropolis with a population of 38 million people, is an ideal investment destination for global real estate investors”.

This offering is being managed by GRIP (DIFC) Ltd., an investment banking services and wealth management firm Licensed and Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and established within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

In this capital raise, each Digital Security will be made available for the subscription of Professional / Accredited investors who are presented with the opportunity of owning preferred equity in Lead Real Estate.

The offering will be done by tokenized preferred equity, and investor returns include 5% p.a. as proposed dividends along with an expected additional distribution of a minimum of 10% and maximum of 20% of net profit. As a result, cumulative returns are expected to average between 6% - 8% p.a.

V.Gowribalan, CEO of GRIP (DIFC) Ltd., goes on to say “The potential to earn returns well in excess of Japanese REITs, funds and listed competitors whilst having multi segment focus across residential and commercial developments and across income streams such as development gains, rental income, and brokerage fees positions Lead Real Estate’s offering as an ideal gateway to garner exposure to the Tokyo real estate market.”

https://gripinvestments.com/

To enhance coverage, SEC registered and FINRA licensed ATS and US broker dealer Rialto Markets partnered with GRIP. Commenting on the issuance Shari Noonan, CEO of Rialto Markets stated “We are proud to continue our participation in the new world of capital markets and are confident that this method of capital formation – combining traditional structure with cutting edge technological efficiencies – will enhance the ongoing transformation of the private markets ecosystem”

https://rialtomarkets.com/

Securitize an SEC-registered transfer agent and industry-leading enabler of digital securities as a partner to this issuance commented “This deal not only validates our belief that Japan will continue to be a global leader in developing digital securities, but also showcases how the technology is solving real issues for larger, more established companies by providing a cost effective and compliant solution for issuing and managing private securities on a global scale.” Carlos Domingo, Securitize CEO and Co-Founder.

https://www.securitize.io/

