Postmates Signs Martha Stewart for Ad Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO — Online delivery service Postmates is bringing out the big guns.

The company is introducing new commercials featuring well-known TV icon and home decor specialist Martha Stewart.

Postmates offers delivery in 3,500 cities nationwide including restaurants, groceries and convenience stores. The company raised $300 million last September led by Tiger Global Management and is reportedly considering an IPO this year.

Martha Stewart joins forces with Postmates to show humorous real-life scenarios that show that life in the kitchen isn’t always perfect and sometimes you just need to “Postmate it.”

The series of films launching today and rolling out throughout the summer are the next phase in Postmates’ new 360 brand campaign which is designed to highlight how Postmates is a part of people’s everyday lives and understands the conveniences people require in today’s modern world. The campaign was created by Postmates’ newly announced creative AOR, Mother Los Angeles and the new TV spots were directed by Andreas Nilsson.

“We are excited to unveil the second phase of our new ad campaign we call ‘Postmate It’ featuring Martha Stewart. This campaign is meant to show how Postmates fits into our customers’ everyday lives, in a humorous and memorable way,” said Eric Edge, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Postmates. “Martha was the perfect person to work with on this campaign, she is an icon in food and entertaining and brings an amazing sense of humor to these spots. With our creative partners at Mother LA, I think we’ve captured the magic of Postmates to show how we’re more than just a delivery service — Postmates is a lifestyle.”

The story told in these new spots show that there is a perfect world where no outside distractions exist in preparing your favorite meal — this is the world of Martha Stewart. In the campaign, Martha plays herself by showing people that even if you don’t live in her ideal world of food and entertaining here’s another way to get the food you love…just “Postmate it”.

Each film in the series begins with Martha instructing an audience on how to make one of her favorite dishes. From there we see a person in the real world watching Martha on a screen, frantically trying to keep up. As they attempt to follow her instructions, things quickly fall apart and Martha begins to notice. As this situation in the real world goes sideways, Martha finally encourages people to just “Postmate it” instead.

“Postmates is about more than just food delivery, they are about food understanding,” said Joe Staples, ECD & Partner, Mother Los Angeles. “We wanted to show that there are many reasons people order food, and that Martha and Postmates approves of them all.”