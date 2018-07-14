Postmates Expands Into 100 More Cities

Delivery service Postmates has announced a big expansion targeting 100 cities across the U.S.

Postmates says it now serves one in two U.S. households and more than 135 million people can get delivery from local restaurants, neighborhood shops and local businesses.

Launched in 2011, Postmates now operates in 385 U.S. cities, as well as Mexico, and provides customers access to over 250,000 merchants. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has 680 employees. It has raised over $250 million in venture funding from Founders Fund and Spark Capital.

The company also announced it has expanded its national delivery partnership with Chipotle Mexican Grill adding 300 locations and reducing delivery fees to $3.99. To celebrate, Postmates is waiving delivery fees on all Chipotle orders through Sunday, July 15.

“Since first partnering with Postmates in 2015, we have made getting Chipotle more convenient and accessible to our customers who want it delivered quickly, right to their home, office or wherever they are,” said Curt Garner, chief digital and information officer at Chipotle. “With this significantly expanded and streamlined relationship with Postmates, we are making it easier for customers to enjoy all the real ingredients that make up our delicious food.”

“Chipotle is one of the most popular merchants on the Postmates platform. We are thrilled to grow this relationship, drive down the cost to our shared customers and increase our reliability together,” said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead, Postmates. “We’ve already delivered over 1 million of their burritos and 2 million of their burrito bowls to our customers and we will continue to ensure that their food is delivered just the way our customers want it.”

Delivery fees for Postmates start at $3.99. Customers can pay no delivery fees if they subscribe to Postmates’ subscription service, Unlimited, which is $9.99 per month or $6.99 per month, when paid annually.

Below is the full list of 100 cities added by Postmates.