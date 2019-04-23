Postmates Adds 1,000 Cities to Delivery Network

SAN FRANCISCO — National delivery platform Postmates announced it has added over 1,000 cities to its service.

Postmates now operates in more than 3,500 cities, serving more than 70% of US households across all 50 states. The company raised $300 million from Tiger Global last year and is reportedly looking to go public this year.

New cities joining the Postmates platform include Pensacola FL, Santa Cruz CA, Jacksonville NC, San Luis Obispo CA, Lawrence KS, Stillwater OK, and more.

Postmates says it offers on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, and traditional retailers. It also delivers from 65 out of the top 100 restaurants in the country.

Postmates is celebrating city launches with $5 off a footlong sandwich order from Subway from 4/22/19 until 4/28/19 using the promo code SUBTIME.