Postman Launches COVID-19 API Resource Center

New coronavirus resource is designed to help first responders, health care professionals, and researchers work more quickly and safely

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postman, the leading platform for API development, has launched a new website called the Postman COVID-19 API Resource Center. The resource was curated by Postman employees as a real-time information exchange to help health care professionals and first responders find and work with API collections in the most efficient way possible. The site will focus on providing a list of APIs from trusted sources—including state governments and organizations such as the CDC—in one place, curated specifically to assist appropriate audiences on exposing their APIs. Additionally, Postman is offering eligible nonprofit organizations involved in the COVID-19 fight access to free and discounted Postman licenses.

“ During the present novel coronavirus pandemic, those on the front lines—including health care professionals, researchers, and government experts—need quick, easy access to real-time critical data,” stated Abhinav Asthana, CEO and co-founder at Postman. “ This type of information exchange is what APIs do best, and as an API-first company, Postman is committed to providing whatever assistance we can in this area.”

In addition to the growing list of API resources on the new website, the Postman team is also working around the clock to create new API collections which will provide those on the front lines with access to vital data sets that aren't presently served by any existing APIs, using blueprints for quickly deploying new APIs from existing data sets. Blueprints available at the time of the Resource Center’s launch include: Google, AWS, Azure and Heroku Databases to deploy APIs from Cloud DataStore, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server databases using Postman.

Finally, if you are a nonprofit organization working on COVID-related activities that involve APIs, Postman has created special discounts to help you further your work. Qualifying nonprofits will receive ten complimentary Postman Business plan licenses and a discount for each additional license thereafter. Nonprofit organizations interested in participating can fill out a form on the website and the Postman team will get them started as quickly as possible.

“ This unprecedented situation demands that real-time information gets disseminated as quickly and broadly as possible,” stated Nick Tran, VP Marketing at Postman. “ The Postman team is dedicated to working with the community to keep these critical API resources up to date and accessible to those that need them most.”

