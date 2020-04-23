Position imaging, Inc. Receives ISO27001:2013 Certification

A Critical Step to Working with Mass Retailers and Large Organizations

STRATHAM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ISO--Position Imaging puts a priority on protecting its customers’ data. Over the past year, the company has been working aggressively to meet the strictest security requirements in the industry. Those efforts resulted in the company becoming a certified ISO/IEC 27001:2013 provider, receiving third-party accreditation for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) from the International Standards Organization.

ISO 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Position Imaging’s certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States, after the completion of a formal audit process.

Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Position Imaging’s security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. The scope of their ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification includes:

The design, development and distribution of Position Imaging Inc. products and services, including iPickup® and Smart Package Room®

Individuals working for the organization who can impact the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the scope of certification

Mandatory requirements set forth by internal and external stakeholders (e.g. customers, owners/investors, regulatory bodies, etc.) that impact or relate to information security

Outsourced vendors, vendors who may impact the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and IT infrastructure

Outsourced vendors, who are NOT governed by the application entity’s ISMS, are outside of the scope of certification

“We are proud to have undergone this rigorous process and achieved the certification,” said Position Imaging’s CEO, Ned Hill. “We have already seen the benefit of this certification, removing any potential security concerns with the INFOSEC and IT teams of large retailers, couriers, and REITs,” said Hill.

This certification demonstrates Position Imaging’s continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures clients that the protection of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of the organization.

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006. It focuses on creating the most advanced tracking technologies in the world. The Smart Package Room® solution was developed in 2015 as a logistics/package tracking solution. The company has installed the Smart Package Room across the country and is now introducing its retail version, iPickup®, to retailers to help make the eCommerce fulfillment process efficient, intuitive, and profitable. More information can be found at: https://www.position-imaging.com/

