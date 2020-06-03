POSaBIT Welcomes Mike Apker as Board Director

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POSaBIT is pleased to welcome Mike Apker to its board, where he will serve as Board Director. Mr. Apker brings a lifetime of experience and insight to the POSaBIT team.

Mike was founder and CEO of Oberon Financial Technology, an investment management software company which was later acquired by Envestnet, Inc. He recently retired from Envestnet after 15 years in a variety of capacities, including Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Managing Director. Prior to his tenure in wealth management services, Apker spent 20 years at Hewlett-Packard and at Silicon Graphics, Inc.

Along with Mike’s addition to the board, Bruce Jaffe will continue working with POSaBIT but will move from a POSaBIT Board Director to a non-voting Board Advisor.

ABOUT POSABIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.

Management Contact

Ryan Hamlin

ryan@posabit.com

Media Contact

Oscar Dahl

oscar@posabit.com